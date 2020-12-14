Need a Few Last-Minute Items? These Stores Will be Open on Christmas Day 2020

Need a Few Last-Minute Items? These Stores Will be Open on Christmas Day 2020By Gabrielle Bernardini
Though you may decide to not leave your house on the holiday, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), most stores and shops will be closed. However, not everyone celebrates Christmas, or some people might need to stock up on a few last-minute items that day.
If you need to run out of the house but don’t know what stores are open on Christmas Day, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Christmas Day is a time to spend with your loved ones — eating, drinking, and just enjoying each other’s company.
Whether you spend the day opening gifts, eating a big holiday meal, or just binge-watching Christmas movies on Netflix, it’s a day to come together with your family and friends.
So, what stores are actually open on Christmas Day?
A lot of businesses decide to close on Christmas Day, but there are a few that will still be open during specific hours.
However, it's important to note that many franchises are individually owned, so hours of operation will differ at each location. Therefore, it is always best to double check with your local store before making the trip.
Acme
If you forgot a few grocery items for your Christmas meal, be sure to run to Acme between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab those last few essentials.
Starbucks
Don't worry, you may still be able to enjoy a Peppermint Mocha on Christmas Day. Be sure to check with your local Starbucks as operating hours vary by location.
CVS
Need to grab a quick household item? CVS will be open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours. Be sure to call your local store to check their hours of operation.
Denny’s
If you’re looking to go out to breakfast or want a quick meal, Denny’s will be open 24 hrs. And, they're even offering a festive holiday menu. However, some states (including Pennsylvania and New York) have suspended indoor dining due to the pandemic.
Family Dollar / Dollar Tree
If you need a last-minute gift for someone, or want to grab some quick decorations for your Christmas dinner table, you can run over to Family Dollar. Some locations will remain opened on a shortened holiday schedule.
7-Eleven
Want to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Well, most 7-Eleven locations will be open on the holiday for regular store hours.
Walgreens
Don’t fret if you have to run to the drugstore to pick up a quick household item. Walgreens will remain open on Christmas; however, locations will have varied hours.
McDonald's
Dreaming of visiting the golden arches on Christmas Day? Per Country Living, a McDonald's representative confirmed: "Ninety-five percent of McDonald's restaurants are independently owned and operated, so the holiday business hours will vary by location." So, it's best to call ahead to see if your location is open.
IHOP
Looking to enjoy a few pancakes before heading your Christmas Day dinner? Most IHOP locations will be open; however, hours may vary.
Are gyms like LA Fitness or the YMCA open on Christmas Day?
Some people love to get a good workout in before feasting on a big meal. But, due to the ongoing pandemic, many states have closed gyms. Therefore it is best to check with your local gym for their holiday hours (if they are even open).
LA Fitness
In 2019, LA Fitness was closed on Christmas, so it's safe to assume the clubs that are open will follow a similar holiday schedule.
Planet Fitness
According to numerous websites, Planet Fitness is open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours.
YMCA
Your local YMCA is probably closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
What stores are closed on Christmas?
Though there are the few stores that decide to be open for Christmas, most places decide to close their doors to let people enjoy spending time with their family and friends.
A few name-brand stores that will not be open on Christmas include: Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods Market. Local grocery stores like Publix, Aldi, and Safeway are also closed.
Happy holidays!