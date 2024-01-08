Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Strange Man Insults Woman's Outfit Leaving Her Stunned and Considering Burning Clothes In a viral video, a woman detailed a strange experience she had with a very opinionated man. He approached her to give her a brutal insult. By Alex West Jan. 8 2024, Published 8:27 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thaliamcguirk

"I just had one of the most bizarre interactions with the man on the way home from work today," said Thalia McGuirk as she set the scene in a recent TikTok video. She proceeded to show off her outfit that she wore to work, but what followed was a strange story about a man and his strong opinion.

Thalia wore a relatively baggy beige suit jacket and matching pants. Underneath she added a tight white t-shirt and a pair of white sneakers. To accessorize, Thalia wore a gold chain around her neck.

Source: TikTok/@thaliamcguirk

"Just pants, suits, sneaker vibes. I feel like that's quite standard anyway," she described her look. Thalia then explained that when she was walking to the bus stop she heard a man speaking.

At first, Thalia tried to ignore the situation, thinking the stranger wasn't speaking to her. However, as he continued to say "excuse me" to her, she couldn't ignore it anymore.

Thalia described the man as young, in his early 30s, and wearing a suit. According to her, he seemed like a city slicker and said, "Who put this outfit together for you?"

After trying to laugh it off and casually mention that she dressed herself, he asked why she chose the look. The comment startled and confused Thalia, so she jokingly added, "It was clean and it was there."

While he complimented Thalia and called her "attractive," he dissed her look. He told her that her "dress sense is not there" and that he didn't understand the brown clothes and sneakers combo. "Bump it up," he added with a dramatic turn away.

Thalia didn't show an immediate response and just told him to have a good day as she continued to laugh off the conversation. "He made sure I got his message," she added, referencing the way he relentlessly pursued her to insert his opinion.

Source: TikTok/@thaliamcguirk

"So if he's watching, I hope that you felt better after saying that and I hope you had a beautiful rest of your day because I really liked your outfit," Thalia gave a kind shoutout.

Despite her relatively positive outlook, she still made it known in the description that his comments sort of hurt her. "So do I burn this outfit now or?" she asked.

"The fact that he was so determined to give you his unsolicited opinion is mind blowing to me. Who does that," one commenter pointed out the man's impoliteness.

Source: TikTok/@thaliamcguirk

Someone else offered some amazing advice, especially for young women who may come into contact with overbearing men. "I do my BEST not to giggle when I don’t understand. It’s a fawn response! Be direct, ask what they mean and make THEM uncomfortable," she said.

One person decided to echo the man's opinion, offering unsolicited fashion advice. "I have to agree... the singlet top and runners make it look funny. Maybe the singlet top and jacket with jeans on a casual day," they wrote.