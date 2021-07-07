Suzzanne Douglas, 'The Parent 'Hood' Star, Passed Away at 64 Years Old

Through a career spanning multiple decades and numerous roles, actress Suzzanne Douglas left her mark on a variety of projects. With famous titles such as School of Rock and The Parent 'Hood under her belt, Suzzanne was a well-recognized face and beloved by fans and friends alike.

Unfortunately, news broke on July 7, 2021, that Suzzanne passed away at just 64 years old. Details are still emerging, but fans are scrambling to learn more about what happened to the star.

So, has Suzzanne's cause of death been revealed, and what other information (if any) has been shared? Beyond that, what do we know of her personal life? Keep reading for all of the known details on her death, husband, kids, and more.