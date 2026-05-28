Sydney Sweeney Approved of Breckie Hill's Euphoria Recreation and the Comments Said Everything "U look just like Sydney!!" By Distractify Staff Published May 28 2026, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Breckie Hill

If you've been keeping up with Euphoria Season 3, you already know that Cassie Howard's OnlyFans debut was one of the most talked-about moments of the premiere.

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And now, social media star Breckie Hill has officially thrown herself into the conversation, with Sydney Sweeney's seal of approval.

On Friday, May 22, the 23-year-old influencer posted a recreation of Cassie's now-iconic "doggy in the window" look to her Instagram, complete with a brown corset, dog ears, a collar, and a leash. Her caption? Simply: "don't do it cassie."

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Source: Breckie Hill

Here's where the original scene comes from. For anyone who missed it, the look traces back to the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria, where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, launches an OnlyFans to fund her upcoming wedding to Nate (Jacob Elordi).

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The scene features Cassie in Sweeney's own SYRN lingerie corset, dog ears, and a leash, while her housekeeper films the shoot from across the room, all set to the classic tune "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" It's the kind of moment that was practically begging to go viral — and it did.

Sydney Sweeney reposted Hill's recreation to her Instagram Story.

Fans were quick to notice that Sweeney herself reposted Hill's photos to her Instagram Story shortly after they went live, which sent the comments section into a full frenzy.

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"Syd reposted on her story you won," one person wrote. Others couldn't get over the resemblance, with one commenter noting, "U look just like Sydney!!" It didn't take long before fans started openly lobbying for the two to actually work together. "@sydney_sweeney Maybe a collab?" one follower suggested in Hill's comments, a sentiment that plenty of others echoed.

The recreation comes amid ongoing debate about how Euphoria is portraying OnlyFans. Hill's post lands in the middle of a broader conversation that's been swirling around the show's depiction of the platform.

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Source: Breckie Hill

Sophie Rain, one of OnlyFans' top earners, previously told Complex that while she has "love" for Sweeney, she finds the show's portrayal "damaging for girls," pointing out that "only a few hundred women on the platform have made worthwhile money."

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Former Boy Meets World star turned OnlyFans creator Maitland Ward has also weighed in, telling Variety that the storyline feels like "the guys in the writer's room coming up with their fantasies" and that it "reminds me of when I pranced around in lingerie on Boy Meets World."

This fits squarely in Breckie Hill's wheelhouse.