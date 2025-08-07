Sydney Sweeney's Brother, Trent, Is Proud of His Sister — Here's What We Know About Him Trent is in the Air Force, and seems to feel strongly about supporting his sister. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 7 2025, 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @trent_sweeneyy

When it comes to family members, it can be striking how similar and how dissimilar people who share DNA can look. Model and influencer Sydney Sweeney resembles her military brother, Trent Sweeney, although they certainly don't look like twins.

But the Sweeney family waded into a hot social media and online debate about genetics after Sydney was featured in an American Eagle ad that made controversial references to genes, and Sydney's brother later doubled down on the references in what seemed like a supportive nod to his sister. What exactly do we know about Trent, and what kind of relationship do the siblings share? Here's the scoop.

Here's what we know about Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent.

Trent is 25 years old, while Sydney is 27, making him the younger brother. According to People, he has long been one of his sister's biggest supporters and promoters, often sharing her projects on social media. He has also been spotted out and about at Hollywood events, putting his money where his mouth is to show up in support of his sister's career.

The siblings were raised in a small town on the shore of a lake alongside the border between Washington State and Idaho, near Spokane. The family moved to Los Angeles to support Sydney's career, and Trent gave acting a few tries, but decided that his career path lay elsewhere.

Trent joined the Air Force in August 2020 and was promoted to Staff Sergeant in August 2025. He also streams on Twitch, under the handle PeanutButterPaul, and once made waves for a social media post that referenced MAGA. According to his social media, Trent has two dogs: Rango and Kovu. His social media also features a woman he tags as @Princess_Lancelot, whom he refers to as his wife.

How close are Sydney and Trent?

Knowing what we do about Trent, it begs the question: how close are Trent and Sydney? It's hard to say exactly, but we can put together a pretty good picture from context clues on Trent's social media.

While most of Sydney's content on social media is related to her work as an influencer and her connections, Trent's social media is a little more personalized. And it's noteworthy that Sydney features heavily on his page as the two seem to spend a lot of time together, either relaxing, exploring, or attending various social events together, along with Trent's wife.

Trent even went viral for seeming to give his sister some support after she came under heavy fire for her involvement with the controversial American Eagle ad. In celebrating his elevation to Air Force Staff Sergeant, Trent jokingly posted, "It's them good jeans."