Will There Be a 'Taken at Birth' Season 2? — What We Know so Far

A three-part documentary, Taken at Birth, follows the story of Dr. Thomas Hicks who illegally arranged black market adoptions for nearly 200 babies, known as "Hicks Babies," in the '50s and '60s. The documentary originally aired in 2019 on TLC, but has since migrated to Hulu.

In the small town of McCaysville, Ga., Dr. Hicks would illegally perform abortions. But, that's not all he did.