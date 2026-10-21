"Talk About Tone Deaf" — New Jersey woman forced to walk across George Washington blasted for being insensitive "They told us to get out and start walking." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 21 2026, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mumizuumi & Mustafa Gatollari

A New Jersey woman is receiving criticism online after calling out NJ Transit when her and other commuters were forced to walk over the George Washington Bridge following a tragic incident. TikTok user @Mumizuumi recorded herself walking across the bridge on October 20th, 2026.

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She was headed home around the same time "a 46-year-old man was shot and killed while driving" across the bridge, according to AP News. The event occurred at approximately 7pm EST on Tuesday evening when authorities discovered Korvan Irvine, a Con Edison employee from Valley Cottage, NY, inside of his vehicle.

No motive was established for his passing, and Con Edison labeled his death a result of a "senseless act of violence." The company wrote in a statement: "Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and loved him."

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NJ Woman Vents Frustrations About The George Washington Bridge Crossing

Mumizuumi was upset about having to walk across the bridge at night and shared her grievances in a TikTok video. In the clip, she films herself walking across the bridge whilst shouting sarcastically: "Thank you NJ Transit!"

She writes in a text overlay of her clip: "Special shoutout to NJ Transit for not telling us there was a shooting in the middle of GWB and for making us wait in heavy traffic for 3 hours just to tell us that we need to walk all the way from NYC to Jersey! You guys are the best!" she penned.

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In her video she records other passengers making the walk across the bridge before she looks to the camera and calls the way the transit company handled the incident, "ridiculous." She shared more of her issues with NJ Transit in a caption for her post.

"Many thanks! This situation was handled so great! And than you MTA for having no role in this at all either and for not informing anyone! How efficient and convenient the public transportation system is. And safe! That's the most important part," she wrote.

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She Was Called Insensitive For Her Reaction To The Shooting

While Mumizuumi directed all of her ire towards NJ Transit, claiming that public transportation passengers were kept in the dark about the bridge hold-up, forcing them to wait hours before they could commute home, many found her complaints to be in poor taste.

"It's ridiculous but at least you went home safe no matter how long it took. Think about the person that was shot probably going home too," they wrote. Mumizuumi replied to the aforementioned TikTok user, writing: "Crazy that this is the first thing that popped in your head 'at least you went home safe' as if it was safe for them to handle the situation like that," she wrote.

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Another penned: "This is so tone deaf ... weird." Which was a sentiment echoed by a different person who stated: "Talk about tone deaf," which elicited a thumbs-up emoji from Mumizuumi. A different user on the app wrote: "Sometimes we have it so good that we don't realize an inconvenience for us costs someone else their life."

But Mumizuumi wasn't having the "look on the bright side" advice from the commenter. She wrote: "Sometimes you need to understand that when you aren't in a situation like this and act like you know better than the people that were in it doesn't make you look wise."

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Another said that NJ Transit wasn't to blame for the delay, writing it "had nothing to do with NJ Transit they had no communication on what would happen." Someone else in the comments expressed that they couldn't understand what Mumizuumi's gripe was, as they thought crossing the George Washington Bridge wasn't that long of a walk.

"BTW guys it's like a 20 min walk," they wrote. However, Mumizuumi said her journey took longer than that: "No it's not for me but go off." Others argued on NJ Transit's behalf writing that there wasn't much that could be done considering the circumstances.

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"I'm confused, so were they supposed to fly y'all off the bridge?" they asked? To which Mumizuumi facetiously replied: "Actually yeah." A different user penned a comment in the same vein: "What did you expect NJ Transit to do? Turn the bus into a plane and fly over the traffic? What would be the solution?" But someone else contested that the NJ Transit app did indeed list there was delays on the George Washington bridge as they wrote: "They told us ... check ur app smh."

George Washington Bridge Lanes Were Closed For Five Hours

Sometime after midnight, lanes that were shut down on the George Washington Bridge following the shooting were opened back up, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. As to whether or not NJ Transit reported delays in response to the shooting, it appears that at least some effort was made to alert passengers.

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However, the exact nomenclature of these alerts have not been obtained by Distractify. SuaraGarut writes that "NJ Transit also reported delays of up to 30 minutes for buses traveling to and from the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal."

Anyone who has traveled on the GWB, however, knows that these delays are par the course as city traffic, especially on the bridge, can regularly face congestion. Gothamist also wrote that walkways were affected by the shooting, as the GWB's "Northwalk was closed to pedestrians and cyclists, with the South Walk available as an alternative."

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What did you think of Mumizuumi's post? Was she right to be upset at having been delayed for three hours, only to be then forced to walk over the George Washington Bridge at night? Or should she be more sensitive to the fact that someone lost their life on the bridge?