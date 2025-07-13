Tana Rain Flaunts Labubu Collection With Jaw-Dropping Blind Box Rip By Distractify Staff Published July 13 2025, 9:05 a.m. ET Source: Tana Rain

Tana Rain reveals her two new Labubus on TikTok! With the viral blind boxes flying off shelves worldwide, the social media star hopped on the trend and took to the video-sharing app to show off her latest score — two of the coveted bag charms that fans can’t get enough of.

Tana Rain Shows Off Her Excitement In Unboxing Video

Source: Tiktok/tanarain

As Labubu dolls continue to take the world by storm, Rain joined the craze as she made jaws drop while unboxing her latest blind boxes.

Seated casually on a carpeted floor, the blond beauty rocked a fitted gray t-shirt with a scooped neckline — a laid-back look that let her in-demand Labubu blind boxes steal the spotlight.

Exciting Labubu Reveal

Source: Tiktok/tanarain

Rain kept her accessories minimal to let the spotlight shine on her Labubu blind boxes, the viral designer toy craze taking over social media. With sleek, straight hair parted down the middle and subtle makeup, the 30-year-old blond bombshell showcased her excitement while flaunting the must-have collectibles.

Showing Off Her "Favorite"

Rain opened the first blind box and revealed a mint green Labubu called Ququ. According to the Pop Mart website, the item is part of THE MONSTERS - Have a Seat Vinyl Plush Blind Box, which retails for $27.99 a piece. The Instagram model adored the bag charms so much that she deemed them her “favorite.”

Not What She Was Expecting

Source: Tiktok/tanarain

For the second blind box, Rain got the lilac-colored Labubu bag charm called Zizi. Feeling disappointed that she didn’t get the ones she wanted — Dada (Pink) and Baba (Brown) — the influencer pouted in the video but claimed that the doll still looked “cute.”

Rain said, “I don’t know why … I feel like … Her eyes are closed. Still cute, still cute.” Other Labubus in the collection are Hehe (Blue) and Sisi (Yellow). Collectors could get the whole set for $167.94.

Labubus Are Taking Over The World

Source: Tiktok/tanarain

Labubus has become a global sensation. The world's fascination with the dolls has been proven by Pop Mart's profits in the past year, which have since tripled, as reported by BBC. The monster-born, elf-like creature is from the Chinese toy maker Pop Mart. Labubu is the name of a character in "The Monsters" toy series created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Blackpink's Lisa have been obsessed with the dolls. Their obsession impacted fans worldwide with Pop Mart stores getting long lines for hours. “You get such a sense of achievement when you are able to get it among such fierce competition,” says avowed fan Fiona Zhang.