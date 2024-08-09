Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Who Are Tara Davis-Woodhall's Parents? Meet the Olympic Long Jumper's Mom and Dad Tara's not the only track and field athlete in her family. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 9 2024, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When it comes to track and field, everyone has been buzzing about Tara Davis-Woodhall — and with good reason. The Olympian bagged her first gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris when she won the women's long jump at 7.10 meters. In a heartfelt moment immediately after her big win, Tara ran to the crowd and jumped up to hug her cheering husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, who exclaimed, "Oh my God, baby, you're the Olympic champion!"

It was a beautiful moment that touched a lot of viewers, and it made us more curious to learn more about Tara's family in general. On that note: Who are Tara's parents? And are they athletes too? Below, we take a closer look at the Olympian's mom and dad, who have always supported their daughter in her incredible journey to greatness.

Source: Facebook/Ty Davis Tara Davis-Woodhall with her mom Rashon and dad Ty in 2016

Who are Tara Davis-Woodhall's parents?

Tara was born on May 20, 1999, in Agoura Hills, Calif., to mom Rayshon Davis Ayers and dad Ty Davis. The youngest of five, Tara would follow her older siblings and her dad to track practices when she was 4 years old. One of Tara's sisters was a long jumper, which specifically inspired Tara's interest because she wanted to be like her big sis, according to her NBC Olympics bio.

But her sister wasn't the only track and field athlete in the family: Tara's dad Ty was once a sprinter and hurdler for the Greenville Lions. He became Tara's coach when she was 4, according to the Herald Banner, when Tara competed with the Wylie Flyers track club in Wylie, Texas, where Tara lived until she was 10. After that, the family moved to California, where Tara would go on to set a national record for the high school indoor long jump. She eventually competed with the University of Georgia and then the University of Texas.

Ty reflected to the Herald Banner in 2021 (ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where Tara competed) that he noticed his daughter was focused like he was, explaining: "It took me a while to realize her unfocus is her focus. She wants to have a good time but she’s going to give her real focus ... when it’s time to get focused." He also said he admired how his daughter has handled injuries and other setbacks: "Her athletic success, it comes with a lot of expectations. I’m proud of how she’s fought through adversity."