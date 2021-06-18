Tati Westbrook Isn't Wearing Her Wedding Ring in Her Comeback Video — People Have Questions

And just like that, Tati Westbrook is back after a year-long YouTube hiatus. Tati decided to take a break after posting her "Breaking My Silence" video which broke down her legal fight with Jeffree Star, and how he and Shane Dawson allegedly manipulated her into turning on James Charles (we know, it's a lot to unpack). Today (June 17), she posted a video titled "A Year Later" which addresses her return to the internet, and everything that's been going on.

Mainly, in the past year, she's been embroiled in a legal battle with former Halo business partner Clark Swanson. Eagle-eyed fans, however, couldn't help but notice that Tati wasn't wearing her wedding ring. Did things get so bad that she and her husband and business partner, James Westbrook, got divorced? Let's break this down.

Despite marital issues this past year, Tati Westbrook and James are not divorced. Tati explains her in video that she and James "almost got divorced" but that they're in a better place, and that they've been working hard to repair their marriage (due to Clark's $30 million lawsuit against them, the couple's relationship suffered). "We were not getting along, but now we're back," Tati said.

Tati Westbrook's wedding ring is gone, though — what happened to it?

Yup, Tati is noticeably not wearing her wedding ring, but this isn't allegedly due to ill will against her husband. It's because she took it off during the worst parts of their marital problems (while they were moving from LA to Seattle) and accidentally lost the ring when she donated a bag of items that contained it. So, yeah, it sounds like some lucky person at Goodwill (or wherever she donated the products to) is going to end up with a surprise diamond ring.

Source: YouTube

While we're happy that Tati's relationship with her husband seems to be on the mend, the lawsuit she's involved in does seem troublesome.

Tati explained, earlier in the video: “I was recently informed that Clark Swanson had been feeding information, disparaging information, to drama channels about myself, about my husband, my family, info about Halo Beauty, financials, pipeline of product launches, the kind of stuff that should never be shared under any circumstances. Finding this out really signaled to me that this, in my opinion, feels like sabotage and has made me want to go the distance and not stop the fight for justice in this particular situation.”

And even before the lawsuit, Tati explained that she went on hiatus because she experienced intense harassment. "My world was coming to a halt. During that time, I was getting the most intense harassment. I'm talking death threats that were explicit in detail, people saying they were going to hunt me down ... there were things that were happening that were so appalling," she explained.