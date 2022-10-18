The Internet Has Rediscovered Taylor Blake's Racist Remarks Amidst Her Emu's Illness

Though she maintains a large and loyal following now, Taylor Blake has been at the center of controversy many times in the past. As her pet emu Emmanuel rose in popularity on the internet over the summer of 2022, Twitter user @popelizbet took the time to remind the internet of the racist acts she had committed in the past.

"The Emmanuel the Emu woman is the same racist white woman who tried to blow up doing Good Ally videos as a Karen character a couple [of] years ago," they tweeted.