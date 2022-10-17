Twitch Streamer Amouranth Alleges Domestic Abuse During Stream

During a stream over the weekend, Amouranth shares with her audience that she has secretly been married. Though she never reveals her husband's name, she conducts a phone call with him during the stream, in which he repeatedly yells and swears at her, leaving her close to tears. While on the phone, Amouranth claims he threatened to kill her dogs if she didn't do a 24 hour livestream.

"Nope, did not say that. Now you're just being a f--king liar," he says to her, causing her to tear up.