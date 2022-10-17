Twitch Streamer Amouranth Alleges Domestic Abuse During Stream
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa is best known for her ASMR and hot tub streams. While she's long claimed to be single, during a particularly heartbreaking livestream, Amouranth revealed that she's actually been married for some time now, and alleges that her husband has been abusing her and controlling the content she puts out. Who is her husband? Here's what we know.
Amouranth alleges her husband is abusive during a livestream.
During a stream over the weekend, Amouranth shares with her audience that she has secretly been married. Though she never reveals her husband's name, she conducts a phone call with him during the stream, in which he repeatedly yells and swears at her, leaving her close to tears. While on the phone, Amouranth claims he threatened to kill her dogs if she didn't do a 24 hour livestream.
"Nope, did not say that. Now you're just being a f--king liar," he says to her, causing her to tear up.
"I'm trying to tell you what I heard from you," she cries.
Amouranth alleges that she kept their marriage a secret to maintain her online image (at his insistence) because it would “ruin the business model.” She also says he has previously sought therapy for his behavior, and the therapist allegedly deemed his behavior "psychological abuse."
"I'm basically living in a fancy prison," she says.
Users on Reddit have also shared clips where she showcases the physical damage done to her home, with broken doors and dented walls.
Twitch streamer Alinity, who is a close friend of Amouranth's, claims she made a request for a welfare check on Amouranth, though the police cannot disclose to her whether or not she's OK.
"I tried reaching out and I couldn't," Alinity said on a stream. "So, I did a welfare check on her, and the police can’t tell me anything about whether or not she’s okay. And that’s literally all I know."
At this time, we do not know her husband's identity, and her social accounts have been silent since the stream. Her Instagram has also been deleted since the livestream.
Amouranth's husband threatened to leave her with "only $1 million."
In further allegations of abuse, Amouranth's husband has allegedly repeatedly threatened to spend much of their money, investing it into crypto and leaving her with "only $1 million." While this may seem like a lot of money, Amouranth reportedly makes as much as $1.7 million a month with her income streams varying from Twitch and her OnlyFans.
In another clip, shared on Twitter, she says that he is in control of their financial accounts and has threatened to burn their money multiple times, leaving her with nothing. She shared screenshots of text messages where he threatened to blow hundreds of thousands of dollars if she didn't call him immediately.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.