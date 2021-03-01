Taylor Nolan Is Facing Public Backlash for Old Tweets Attacking Minorities

Taylor Nolan Is Facing Public Backlash for Old Tweets Attacking MinoritiesBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 1 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan came under scrutiny after racist tweets dating back to 2011 and 2012 emerged on social media over the last weekend in February 2021. She issued several statements in response to the new wave of criticism. Taylor is a social media activist and a proponent of racial equality — which is why her credibility is now being called into question.
Taylor Nolan came under fire for posting racist and homophobic tweets.
Taylor found herself in hot water after old tweets drawing on harmful stereotypes targeting Jewish people, Asian Americans, Black people, Indians, Native Americans, overweight and underweight people, and people with dwarfism garnered renewed attention.
Trigger warning: Continue on for a look at what she said, but keep in mind the content is offensive and may be upsetting to some readers.
"Cold stone population: fat Asians...fat white people...Jews...and skinny black ppl. #hmm," Taylor tweeted on April 2, 2012, as per The Sun.
"#thatawkwardmoment when your [sic] in the elevator with a fat guy who should really be taking the steps..." she wrote on Oct. 13, 2013.
Her podcast, Let's Talk About It With Taylor Nolan, predominantly focuses on sexual health and interpersonal relationships, though several episodes address issues surrounding racial oppression. She ran a four-part series, "Being Biracial," between Aug. 20, 2020, and Sept. 10, 2020. The episode titled "Racial Origins of Fat Phobia" was posted on Dec. 10, 2020.
Taylor posted a photo captioned "Just because you didn't think it was racism before 2020 does not mean it wasn't" on Feb. 10, 2021. It does appear, however, that she started to tilt the focus of her podcast in 2020 as well.
The older episodes of her podcast tend to focus on sexual health and well-being. Other episodes aim to dispense advice on tackling anxiety. Some deal with body positivity.
Taylor Nolan issued several apologies in response to her offensive tweets.
Taylor posted several statements in response to the flurry of criticism. It's understood that one statement was specifically addressed to the BIPOC community. In another, she said that some of the tweets were the manifestations of internalized racism.
"The perspectives that I held in those tweets from almost ten years ago I do not currently hold nor have I for many years. I knew they were out there and I didn't delete them. I never deleted them because I knew they were a part of how I got to where I am today," she explained in an Instagram story.
"Nobody needed to call me out. ... I decided to do that work. I decided to unpack all of those things. That's the work I've been doing for the last ten years of my life. That's the work that you all see me do on here around things like fat-phobia, around things like anti-racism," Taylor added.
The statements garnered mixed responses.
"Taylor Nolan's "apology" vid for her racist/ableist/fat-phobic comments. She is practically smirking throughout, doesn't seem at all apologetic, and is trying to claim she purposefully didn’t delete these tweets. Why never bring them up then Taylor? Why never use them as an example?" tweeted @you_deals4.
Taylor spoke up against 'The Bachelor' host Chris Harrison several times.
Taylor shared her latest Instagram post criticizing Chris Harrison on Feb. 28, 2021, leading some to accuse her of hypocrisy.
"How quick is Taylor to scream 'Cancel Chris Harrison and fire him' when her words were 100 times worse but is everyone screaming cancel her?" tweeted @alexa_ruggiano.