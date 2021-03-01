Taylor Nolan Is Facing Public Backlash for Old Tweets Attacking Minorities

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan came under scrutiny after racist tweets dating back to 2011 and 2012 emerged on social media over the last weekend in February 2021. She issued several statements in response to the new wave of criticism. Taylor is a social media activist and a proponent of racial equality — which is why her credibility is now being called into question.

Taylor Nolan came under fire for posting racist and homophobic tweets.

Taylor found herself in hot water after old tweets drawing on harmful stereotypes targeting Jewish people, Asian Americans, Black people, Indians, Native Americans, overweight and underweight people, and people with dwarfism garnered renewed attention. Trigger warning: Continue on for a look at what she said, but keep in mind the content is offensive and may be upsetting to some readers.

"Cold stone population: fat Asians...fat white people...Jews...and skinny black ppl. #hmm," Taylor tweeted on April 2, 2012, as per The Sun. "#thatawkwardmoment when your [sic] in the elevator with a fat guy who should really be taking the steps..." she wrote on Oct. 13, 2013.

Her podcast, Let's Talk About It With Taylor Nolan, predominantly focuses on sexual health and interpersonal relationships, though several episodes address issues surrounding racial oppression. She ran a four-part series, "Being Biracial," between Aug. 20, 2020, and Sept. 10, 2020. The episode titled "Racial Origins of Fat Phobi‪a‬‬" was posted on Dec. 10, 2020.

Taylor posted a photo captioned "Just because you didn't think it was racism before 2020 does not mean it wasn't" on Feb. 10, 2021. It does appear, however, that she started to tilt the focus of her podcast in 2020 as well. The older episodes of her podcast tend to focus on sexual health and well-being. Other episodes aim to dispense advice on tackling anxiety. Some deal with body positivity.

