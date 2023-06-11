Home > News > Human Interest Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Found Dead in Prison Cell at 81 — Here Is His Cause of Death The Unabomber, or Ted Kaczynski, was found dead on June 10, 2023. Here is a look into the reported cause of death and his criminal history. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 11 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Source: ABC News

Ted Kaczynski is known as an American terrorist and has been labeled as a dangerous criminal for over 30 years. This is based on his actions as a bomber in tragedies dating from the '70s through the late '90s that resulted in three deaths and dozens injured. These crimes earned him the name Unabomber.

It was announced that Kaczynski passed away while inside his prison cell on June 10, 2023. He was 81 at the time of death. Here is his alleged cause of death.

What was Ted Kaczynski's cause of death?

A statement given by the medical center that oversaw his care, specifically the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, was reported by CNN.

It stated about Kaczynski's death, "Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Kaczynski was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.”

The cause of death is currently being reported as suicide, but the official pronouncement has not been given. According to ABC News, "A source told ABC News the death is being investigated as a suicide but officially there is no cause of death yet." As of June 11, there are no reported signs of foul play, although he did suffer from "poor health."

The only relatives Kaczynski had who are known are his brother David Kaczynski and David's wife Linda Patrik, who both aided in his investigation, which ultimately led to the Unabomber's incarceration.

What was Ted Kaczynski originally sentenced for?

Kaczynski was sentenced to serve four life sentences in 1998 after pleading guilty to 16 bombings across America, the last bombing having occurred in 1995. According to the FBI, this case was the result of the longest-running domestic terrorism investigation in their history. But, these were not the only crimes that Kaczynski was attached to.

It was shared in 2011 that he was also connected to the tragic Chicago Tylenol Murders of 1982. But, the FBI ultimately did not seek extra charges from the current inmate.

ABC News reported a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office at the time that read, "Kaczynski has not been indicted in connection with the Chicago Tylenol investigation, and no such federal prosecution is currently planned." The publication also stated that Kaczynski attempted to trade his DNA for the Tylenol case in order to keep his property. This deal was not made.

Ted Kaczynski attempted suicide in the past.

There is a potential reason why Kaczynski's death is being investigated as a possible suicide — because of the fact that he has attempted it before. During his trial in the 1990s, he was diagnosed as mentally unstable, specifically as schizophrenic.

NPR shared that, "Kaczynski hated the idea of being viewed as mentally ill and when his lawyers attempted to present an insanity defense, he tried to fire them. When that failed, he tried to hang himself with his underwear."