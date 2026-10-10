Bartender sells iconic tequila bottle at last call. Then the customer learns what it costs 'The Clase Azul hype needs to fade.' By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 10 2026, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Andres Perez | Unsplash Bartender sells iconic tequila bottle at last call. Then the customer learns what it costs

A bartender who describes herself as "the CEO of sales" explains how she's able to eke out a few pricey buys right at last call thanks to Clase Azul's bottle design. Sophia (@20inthe20s) posted a TikTok detailing her methodology for doing just that. It has everything to do with the built-in bell located right on top of the product's packaging.

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"If you're a bartender, listen the f**k up," she says, holding up a recognizable Clase Azul white and blue tequila bottle to the camera. "It's last call, OK. You blink the lights, you ring your bell, whatever," she says, unscrewing the top of the bottle slightly.

"Pick this up, and say," she tells her viewers, but she doesn't say anything at first. She begins tapping the top of the bottle's cap, revealing its circular fastener isn't just a lid, but rather, a bell that drink servers can use to capture everyone else's attention.

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"Last call!" she says, widening her eyes as she does so, before continuing with a personal anecdote. "Guys, the other day I had a wedding party at my restaurant. There was about 50 people there," she says, putting the top of the Clase Azul back into place.

"The bride was like, 'We're buying the bottle.' $800, make me holler," she says, proud of the fact that she was able to sell the whole thing to the group of people. This is a heck of an upcharge, considering that a 750ml bottle of the stuff retails at Total Wine & More for $139.99.

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Toward the end of her clip, she explains that a particular type of clientele requests pours of the beverage right at closing time. "And Macho Men, they see this, and they're like: pour it, please. Get that Don Julio ... Clase Azul," she clarified as the video came to a close.

"That Tequila Is Gross Though"

While Sophia's video was focused on the economics of temporal consumer manipulation, commenters shared their opinions on Clase Azul as a beverage. And there were more than a few people who didn't seem to think the drink tasted all that great.

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One person wrote, "The Clase Azul hype needs to fade. It's garbage Tequila in a pretty bottle." Another penned, "So f***ing gross." But others praised Sophia's potential gratuity-boosting tactics. "I needed this tip 3 months ago," one said. "That's f***ing genius," a different person wrote.

The controversy surrounding Clase Azul's status as a premium-priced, but not premium-flavored tequila has been covered by The Daily Pour. According to the outlet, "These Eiffel Towers of agave find themselves perched on the highest shelves of the liquor store ... accompanied by eyebrow-raising price tags and endless debate over their 'true' quality."

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Bar and restaurant owner Luis Fernandes has an entire blog post on his website dedicated to telling people to stop imbibing the popular alcohol. "Stop drinking Clase Azul Tequila! Drink these brands instead," he writes.

While he concedes that its bottle "is undeniably beautiful" his adulation for the product ends there. "It's a marketing masterpiece, but unfortunately, the contents inside don't quite match the exterior's elegance." That's because, as he states, the tequila packs "an overwhelmingly sweet flavor profile."

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Instead, he recommends that folks spend their hard-earned money on other spirits, like Don Fulano Resposado, which retails for $65-$80 a bottle. Fernandes also gave high marks to G4 Tequila Anejo ($80-$120), and Caschahuin Reposado ($95-$100).

When it comes to the cream of the crop for tequilas, he said folks who want to drop a bunch of money should reach for a bottle of Fortaleza. He says it's "a small-batch, artisanal brand that's beloved by enthusiasts." Although he does caution that it's difficult to find, but ultimately worth the effort in locating it.

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Additive-Free Tequilas

The bartender adds that the biggest thing folks should keep an eye out for when purchasing tequila is to determine if the manufacturer sells an additive-free variant of the drink. All of the ones he listed indeed fit this bill.

However, he says that Clase Azul doesn't abide by this additive-free philosophy. There are other Tequila reviewers, like this YouTuber, who've also pointed this out. VinePair also wrote about a lawsuit Clase Azul lost against Casa Azul over trademark concerns.

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U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal said both companies could continue to operate their businesses under their respective names. Rosenthal argued that the brands were distinct enough thanks to the differences in bottle design, the markets that purchase the wares, and the manufacturing processes for the tequila.

As VinePair quoted Casa Azul's legal counsel, David Bernstein, as stating: "Casa Azul is an organic, additive-free tequila ... Clase Azul is not organic and is made with additives like glycerin and artificial sweeteners. They are marketed differently and at different price points, and the Casa Azul name was adopted in good faith."

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