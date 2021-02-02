Tess Holliday Claims Her Ex-Husband Was Abusive and Violent

Amidst a messy split from her ex-husband Nick Holliday, model Tess Holliday is finally opening up about the details of her marriage, claiming that the time she spent with him was "toxic" and full of "abusive" behavior.

Tess penned a lengthy and candid statement on social media about what she endured while married to Nick, detailing how their relationship took a massive toll on her and how much she has pursued "healing" since their split was first announced last year.

"Coming out of such an abusive, unhealthy, toxic marriage and finding love through my friendships and more importantly myself has been such a freeing experience," the model wrote of the situation, adding a statement of sympathy for others experiencing abuse: "I'm choosing to share all of this with y'all because I know so many people are going through similar things."

In the post made to her Instagram page, Tess revealed the complicated nature of her relationship with Nick, referencing how much clarity she has achieved in her personal life since their union came to an end.

The model insinuated that their relationship had turned violent in the past.

Tess bravely referenced those who have been lost to domestic abuse situations, insinuating that she too had been in situations that compromised her safety while married to Nick.

"I can't say that it's as easy as leaving, because for some, they don't get that choice, it's stolen from them. Not everyone gets to walk away (claw my way out in my case) and feel the sun kissing their skin, and I hold space for those that we have lost to intimate partner violence," she said.

After reaffirming how "lucky" she feels to still be alive and able to recall her story for others, Tess added a message for those "in this situation" currently, writing, "You are so loved and your feelings are valid, even if you can't see that right now. This isn't your fault."

