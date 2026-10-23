Thai Prodigy Johny Saephan Grew Tired of Waiting for a Buyer, So He Built an AI to Find One By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 23 2026, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Johny Saephan

A $2.5 million property. A realtor already involved. And an entrepreneur giving AI one ambitious assignment: help sell his land. The land had a price tag. It had a realtor. What Johny Saephan wanted was a buyer. So he gave artificial intelligence a job.

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Frustrated with the pace of the sales effort, Saephan built an AI agent designed to create the property’s website, research comparable sales and prepare a comparative market analysis using public information. Rather than relying on traditional marketing alone, he wanted a tool that could work around the clock, gathering information and presenting it in a way serious buyers could evaluate quickly. His ambition: give the land the tools to practically sell itself.

The result is “Johnysellsproperty.com”, marketing 5.76 acres in the Gresham, Oregon, area for $2.5 million. The website presents property details, sales comparisons and potential development scenarios for buyers to explore. Visitors can scan the numbers, review the comparable sales and consider how the land might be used, all without waiting for a phone call or a property tour.

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His realtor remains involved, but Saephan has added an AI effort designed to handle research and marketing without someone directing every step. In other words, the AI is meant to supplement the human effort, not replace it. And the land’s next chapter could be just as interesting as the technology promoting it.

For a developer exploring a shopping center, the signalized corner and frontage could warrant a closer look. The listing describes potential industrial and limited commercial uses following annexation into Gresham, with any retail project subject to restrictions and approvals. Visibility and traffic exposure matter in retail, but any such plan would still depend on the city’s review process. A data center is another concept a prospective buyer could investigate, subject to verifying permitted use, power capacity, fiber connectivity and cooling feasibility. Suitability for that use has not been established.