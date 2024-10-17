Home > Viral News > Influencers Thanksgiving Grandma Wanda Dench Shares Heartfelt Update on Cancer Diagnosis "Cancer does not run in my family and all the mammograms I had in the past were always negative." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 17 2024, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jamalhinton12

Stories of random strangers accidentally connecting and going on to build lifelong friendships remind us that there are still kind and wholesome people in the world, and we shouldn’t give up hope on humanity. Wanda Dench, dubbed “Thanksgiving Grandma,” and Jamal Hinton's story is a testament to that. Since that unexpected and accidental text sent in 2016, Jamal and Wanda have gathered their families together to celebrate Thanksgiving each year.

But as Thanksgiving 2024 approaches, Jamal has some concerning news about Wanda — she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wanda took the opportunity to inform her fans via Jamal's Instagram that she received her cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024. She also reminded everyone that cancer doesn’t discriminate based on age and that getting regular check-ups is still important. Here’s everything we know about Wanda’s condition and how she’s doing.

Thanksgiving Grandma, Wanda Dench, informed fans in October 2024 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Oct. 17, 2024, Jamal shared a message from Wanda via Instagram, informing fans about the extent of her cancer diagnosis and her current treatment status. In the message, Wanda explains that earlier this year, she came down with bronchitis and underwent a CT scan to check her lungs. The scan revealed a mass in her breast, which led to her undergoing a mammogram and subsequently being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Wanda explained that after turning 65 in 2022, she thought she was in the clear regarding breast cancer, especially because "cancer does not run in [her] family," adding, "but I was wrong." She also mentioned that her past mammograms "were always negative."

In addition to sharing her cancer diagnosis, Wanda emphasized, "I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live. After watching the Golden Bachelor last year, that gave me hope that I could still find love in my senior years. So continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life!" According to Yale Medicine, it is recommended that women begin undergoing mammogram screenings at age 40, and continue getting screened every two years.

Wanda Dench is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

In her message, Wanda revealed she is "currently going through chemotherapy." She shared that after the "shock" wore off, she leaned on the staff at the Breast Cancer Center, noting how "kind, supportive, and knowledgeable" they are. She added that her friends and family "quickly came to [her] aid and have supported [her] through everything."