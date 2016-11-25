Grandma Who Accidentally Texted Teen Keeps Promise Of Inviting Him To Thanksgiving

Last week, a tweet by 17-year-old Jamal Hinton of Mesa, Arizona, went viral after he received an accidental text from someone else's grandma. The teen was accidentally added to a Thanksgiving family group chat started by Wanda Dench, who had intended to add her own grandson but got the number wrong. She wrote, "Thanksgiving dinner is at my house on Nov. 24 at 3:00pm. Let me know if you're coming. Hope to see you all. Of course that includes Amanda & Justin." Hinton, of course, had no idea what she was talking about.

Dench didn't know she'd got the number wrong until Hinton asked for a selfie to see if his own grandma had just got a new phone. He followed up with a selfie of his own and a text reading, "You're not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?"

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/laXmX6rotA — Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016

A tweet by Hinton, sharing the hilarious exchange, quickly went viral and acquired more than 400,000 retweets.

But what seemed to get the most attention was Dench's promise that Hinton could still come around for Thanksgiving dinner because "that's what grandmas do... feed every one."

@RonaldDoee this reminds me of the time this guy got put in a birthing group chat then later visited the baby in the hospital lmao — hella ham choi (@trayceecook) November 15, 2016

@RonaldDoee IF GRANDMA EATIN WE ALL EATIN LMAOO😂🤘🏽 — Camille (@heycamille) November 16, 2016

And you'll be pleased to know that yesterday, grandma kept her end of the deal. Hinton tweeted out an adorable picture of the duo with the caption, "So this just happened." In a video of their first meeting, the pair can be seen giving each other a big hug. "We've got a lot of pie and cheesecake," Dench assures the teen.

So this just happened pic.twitter.com/zqElkMd6zM — Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 25, 2016

Dench told ABC 15 that Hinton had indeed come over for Thanksgiving dinner, and that it was destiny that the two meet. “This wasn’t me, it’s come from God above. He’s just using us as his tools and vessels to bring a message to others.”

And Twitter loved it too.

@RonaldDoee We in Australia have heard a few negatives things about USA. But this shows how good America can be. — Guido Tresoldi (@GuidoTresoldi) November 25, 2016