The AI Boom Has A Bottleneck: And It's Power When the United States energy grid was first designed, it was laid out to accommodate the energy needs of a modern society. However, AI’s energy usage is higher than many forecasts anticipated. By Distractify Staff Published April 22 2026, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Marek Piwnicki via Pexels

The AI boom didn’t start with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. In fact, AI has been progressing for several generations. However, there’s little argument that the widespread popularity of open-source generative AI tools gave it a huge boost. And today, AI is still expanding, but its growth has begun to encounter some friction.

Article continues below advertisement

Why would AI begin to slow down just as it’s getting so much momentum? Increasingly, the limitation isn’t money or talent. After all, as one tech expert noted on a popular webcast, some large AI companies can afford to lose billions annually while creating innovative AI solutions. What’s keeping AI from becoming an even more powerful influence on modern business and society is a lack of access to sufficient power because AI requires incredible amounts of energy.

Infrastructure that wasn’t designed for AI

When the United States energy grid was first designed, it was laid out to accommodate the energy needs of a modern society. However, AI’s energy usage is higher than many forecasts anticipated. How much electricity do all the world’s AI systems require? According to reports, AI uses around six percent of the energy demands of the grid in the United States alone. (That’s more than New York City.) By 2030, that number could double.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, permitting and zoning constraints are emerging in certain regions. These concerns are often driven by questions around how large data center loads may impact local grid capacity and reliability. Indeed, it’s a major bottleneck, especially with people relying on AI more frequently. Yet it’s one that some companies are addressing with fresh ideas.

Solutions to reduce AI-focused energy burden

One of the first solutions to reimagine methods to more effectively accommodate AI processes comes from Giga Energy. The group has experience in engineering and constructing turnkey AI-ready sites that are designed to reduce strain on energy systems without putting excessive demand on energy sources. In fact, Giga Energy’s broad line of transformers and other equipment can adjust electric load requirements that help manage and optimize electric load.

Article continues below advertisement

Another AI energy solution that has been identified by a large consulting firm is the creation of more facilities that harness energy from natural sources, such as solar and wind. The concept behind this answer to the problem of power is diversifying the sources of power. Paired with enhanced technologies and machinery, this solution could ease pressure on existing grid systems.

A third possible solution from the same consultant agency proposes using AI in disseminating electricity. Put simply, an AI product could determine how to “grab” electricity from the grid at optimal points each day. Consequently, the overall power flow may improve overall grid stability.

Article continues below advertisement

Benefits of removing the AI bottleneck

Ultimately, the AI bottleneck is already beginning to be addressed, whether through turnkey-ready sites, natural energy, AI-fueled electricity dissemination, or a combination of those and other options. When it is, more AI benefits should start to make their way throughout the wider residential and commercial ecosystems.

For example, many predict that AI will reshape the way decision-making happens within the C-suite. Currently, many executives reserve their AI use to repetitive functions or perfunctory tasks. However, as AI systems become more advanced, they may provide more assistance to the highest levels of leaders.

Article continues below advertisement

AI may also be able to take more of a role in the healthcare field. Already, trained AI models are being used to review diagnostic images and interpret tests. Serving in an assistive capacity, they’re reducing the workloads of professionals who can spend more time with patients. Eventually, those AI tools may serve in more agentic roles, meaning that they can take action autonomously and spontaneously.

Finally, AI could potentially bring about jobs that simply aren’t on most people’s minds today. Certainly, AI has taken away the need for some positions. Yet several new types of work have opened across a variety of fields, such as machine learning engineers, AI product managers, NLP engineers, and AI ethics experts.