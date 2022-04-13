The Call tells such a devastating story that it would be unfortunate for it to be based on a true story. According to HITC, it’s not based on a true story at all — and that’s good news! The screenplay was written by Richard D’Ovidio, the same man who came up with 13 Ghosts and Exit Wounds.

He collaborated with his wife, Nicole, who was inspired after listening to an interview with a 911 operator on the radio. The story they came up with, and the character Halle played on-screen, are all fictional.