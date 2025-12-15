Cookie King on TikTok Made Himself Part of the Cookie Files Joke After His DMs Were Shared Cookie King started making fun of himself over the leaked DMs. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 15 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cookiekinggg

A TikTok creator known as Cookie King, whose real name is Demir Basceri, is at the center of a controversy referred to as the Cookie Files on the short-form social media platform. It all stems from Demir hooking up with a woman whom he was talking to through DMs, and afterward, she shared screenshots of their conversations.

While some of Demir's fans think he was out of line in what he said in the so-called Cookie Files, others feel he shouldn't be canceled, or ostracized, for what he said to the unnamed woman he slept with. He even got in on the fun himself when he started sharing the screenshots and meme-like reactions to them on his own social media accounts.

The Cookie Files on TikTok are all about Cookie King.

Whether Demir wants to be part of the joke, or he just wants to force himself into the Cookie Files trend to make everyone tired of the screenshots and move on, he hasn't spoken out against what happened. According to one user on TikTok, the drama is pretty simple. Demir started talking to a woman on Instagram and they got to know each other through DMs.

Then, they met in person and slept together, only for her to find out he was also talking to other women. According to the screenshots of the DMs between them, Demir told the woman that he "loves" calling women whores, and that the women who think he is a loser are just, well, whores. In another video that shows screenshots from the DMs, Demir admits to "jerking it" to the girl whom he was apparently seeing but allegedly used for sex.

Demir shared a video on his own Instagram account with other screenshots. It's unclear if he made the edit or if someone else on social media did. However, in those screenshots, Demir makes multiple sexual comments to the woman, seemingly repeatedly and without any response from her. As a result of these screenshots, though, people have continuously left comments on Demir's social media posts with his own quotes from the DMs.

A lot of Cookie King's fans don't think he should be canceled over the drama.

Some of the Cookie Files are about Demir's sexually suggestive messages to the woman he was allegedly seeing for several months in a long-distance relationship of sorts. Other screenshots show him speaking in a derogatory way about women in general. Now, other users on social media are a little torn about how much backlash Demir should be getting as Cookie King.

In one of the TikTok videos with the DM screenshots, someone commented, "This is so not okay. The way he talked about women, the way he treated them. Just no." Under the same TikTok, though, another user wrote, "We all text girls like this on the daily bro."