The Creator Economy's Most Selective Group Just Picked Texas Hill Country for Its Next Takeover The Circle runs from May 3 through May 7, 2026, in Marble Falls. By Distractify Staff Published May 1 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Zillow

There is a quiet flex in skipping New York and Los Angeles entirely. The most exclusive members-only group in the creator economy did exactly that for its next move, locking in five days at a private Hill Country estate roughly an hour outside Austin. No conference signage. No name tags. No shared spaces with random hotel guests.

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Just a tight, hand-selected group of the highest earners in the industry, an entire property to themselves, and an itinerary built to look more like a fantasy trip than a work week. The Circle runs from May 3 through May 7, 2026, in Marble Falls. The estate is fully bought out for the duration. The schedule is already drawing attention.

The Estate

The property leans into everything Texas Hill Country is known for. Sweeping views, big sky, the kind of golden hour light that has built entire photographer careers. Every angle on the estate produces something. The Circle took the whole place down for the week so the group never has to share a lobby, a pool deck, or a single moment with anyone outside the guest list. What they programmed inside that bubble is the part worth paying attention to.

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The Itinerary

Sunday afternoon starts at the Austin airport, where branded sprinter vans are waiting with champagne already poured and a playlist already running. Hill Country slips past the windows on the way to the estate. Sunday night opens with a red carpet welcome, professional photographers documenting arrivals, a golden hour reception on the lawn with signature cocktails, a ranch-to-table dinner served outside, and a fire pit and whiskey tasting that runs until the group decides it is done. That is the warmup. Day Zero.

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Monday is called Saddle Up. Mornings start with pilates and yoga and a barista pulling espresso on the property between sessions. From there it moves into a private shooting range session that requires nothing but the willingness to show up, then horseback riding through Hill Country with a photo team trailing the ride. Texas BBQ for lunch. Ranch cocktail hour at golden hour. Soul food at dinner. The day is packed and somehow still feels effortless.

Tuesday is Western Carnival, and on the page it might be the most fun stretch of the week. A pop-up boot boutique sets up on the property. A custom cowboy hat vendor handles branding on site. Austin food trucks pull up for lunch. A tequila tasting doubles as a Cinco de Mayo pop-up because the calendar made it too easy. The afternoon is a full western photoshoot staged across the entire property. Tuesday night is a private honky tonk on the estate with live music and a real dance floor, country dance lessons before things kick off, and a held table at one of Austin's best country western bars for whoever is still going at midnight. Boots are required.

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Wednesday is Lake Day. The group takes over a yacht on Lake Travis for an afternoon that essentially produces content on its own — sun, water, swimwear, and Hill Country across the horizon. Lunch is served on the water. Late afternoon back at the estate is unwind time before the Red Carpet Cowgirl Shoot, which runs as a full production with professional hair and makeup, styled sets, and the entire creative team in place. The night closes with a cowboy steak dinner (vegan options included) and a final toast to wrap the week.

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The Lineup

This is where the event sells itself. Alexis Texas is confirmed, which, considering the state hosting it, almost feels like the universe handing the marketing team a gift. She is one of the most recognized names in the entire creator space and bringing her into something like this on home soil is its own moment. Rebecca McLeod, Kit Barrus, Zoey Di Giacomo, and Silvia Saige are all confirmed alongside her — a roster that collectively commands massive followings, runs real businesses, and tends to turn five days into something that feels short.

Cynthia Jade, one of The Circle's Community Leaders and one of the most consistent members of the collective from the beginning, is confirmed. Courtney "Texas Thighs" Ann is also in. The Texas-grown contingent alone is going to set a very specific tone for the week. Seven creators. One private estate. Five days. The math does itself.

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About The Circle

For anyone unfamiliar, The Circle is an application-only membership collective designed specifically for top-earning content creators. TMZ, Complex, and Yahoo Entertainment have all covered the group. The idea behind it is straightforward — the most successful women in the space should have direct access to each other, to brand partnerships, to press, to legal and financial resources, to business infrastructure, all inside a community that actually understands what the industry looks like from the inside. Not a conference. Not a course. A real collective with real membership standards and real programming.

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Getting in is meant to be difficult. Standard applications take 3 to 6 months and every one is reviewed manually. The team looks at professional reputation, earnings, social media presence, and entrepreneurial track record. An application sponsored by a current member moves to the front of the line, but sponsorship alone is not a guarantee of acceptance.

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