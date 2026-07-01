The Dark Detail the Grimm Brothers Rewrote in 'Hansel and Gretel' Hansel and Gretel is an oddity when it comes to fairytales. While others seem to have the doom and gloom adapted out of it, themes of cannibalism and burning folks alive seem to endure in even modern adaptations of the story. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 1 2026, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons/Alexander Zick

Fairy tales and folklore are often softened by the time they reach modern audiences, but Hansel and Gretel is an exception: the tale still includes a witch pushed into an oven and a child fattened up to be eaten.

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Many stories in the Grimm brothers' collections might make parents uneasy today, yet these details have largely stayed intact. Scholars continue to debate the story's origins, and what stands out is how much the text itself changed across the editions the Grimms published in their lifetimes, even as the version known today has remained fixed.

Mother or Stepmother?

In the earliest known version of the tale, the 1810 manuscript and the first printed edition in 1812, the children are abandoned at their mother's insistence, not a stepmother's. By later editions published during the Grimms' lifetimes, the children's mother had been rewritten as a stepmother.

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By the final edition in 1857, the woodcutter's wife is called "the stepmother" once, "the mother" twice, and simply "the woman" roughly a dozen times, meaning the question was never fully resolved in the text itself.

#FairyTaleTuesday Hansel & Gretel, a folk story recorded by the Brothers Grimm. The tale may have originated in the Great Famine in medieval times which caused desperate people to abandon children to fend for themselves or in the case of the witch resort to cannibalism. pic.twitter.com/0pU3XFTNYZ — Elsa💙🩷🩷 (@ElsaMc1878) October 8, 2019

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That inconsistency has fueled ongoing debate about what the editors, principally Wilhelm Grimm, intended. Some scholars argue that a father is framed as more protective than a mother, while others say the story is really about biological parents caring more than step-parents.

Either interpretation sits uneasily with modern readers, and it raises a broader question scholars still haven't settled: what was the original story, as heard from the Grimms' source, actually saying about parenthood? Because pieces of the tale appear to have been drawn from other folk traditions, tracing the "original" intent remains difficult.

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Modern Adaptations Mostly Keep the Backstory

Most adaptations preserve the core mechanic: a stepmother pressures the father into abandoning the children. Some retellings alter the story more dramatically, but the stepmother's role as instigator tends to either stay explicit or simply go unmentioned, rather than being reassigned to the biological mother.

If I had a nickel for every time a movie from 2026 used the story of Hänsel and Gretel as an allegory for rape/csa, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice — naja⭐️ 🧡🤍🩷 (@SUNBLE4CHEDFLY) July 1, 2026

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This pattern is notable because while most fairy tales have had their darker edges smoothed out over time, Hansel and Gratel resists that softening. One possible reading is that the story would land very differently, more disturbing to modern audiences, if the biological mother were the one sending the children away. A stepmother, potentially motivated by protecting her own children's inheritance, may simply be an easier villain for readers to accept.