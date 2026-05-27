There Are Now Fan Theories About the Hansel and Gretel Monologue in 'Obsession' "This was the real Nikki seeping through when she wrote this." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 27 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Blumhouse

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the movie Obsession. The horror movie Obsession quickly became a hit after its May 2026 release in theaters. Among everything else that happens in the movie, fans are talking about the creepy scene where the possessed Nikki recites a story, which is her twisted take on Hansel and Gretel. The scene itself is a turning point for the movie, and the story within the movie has people coming up with theories.

Article continues below advertisement

In Obsession, Nikki is overcome by fake feelings of love for Bear after he uses a "One Wish Willow" to wish that she loves him more than anyone else in the world. It's a monkey paw situation right off the bat, but things get creepier and creepier as the movie progresses, and the Hansel and Gretel story is part of that.

Source: Blumhouse

Article continues below advertisement

The Hansel and Gretel monologue from 'Obsession' still has people talking.

In the scene in Obsession where Nikki (or "Freaky Nikki," as some fans refer to her after the wish and after she is taken over) recites a scary story for Bear and the rest of their friends, it's her take on the classic Hansel and Gretel story. Except, in this case, there is incest involved, and it's even stranger than the original tale.

She says, "The air was charged by the distant call of the night bird, his face was obscured, but I knew he was looking at my chest. Each side stretching recently matured to different sizes. 'Hansel come lay with me like the old women taught us when we were children,' I said. He closed the door and leaned against it. 'You're not my wife Gretel," he said. 'I'm more than your wife, I'm your sister.'"

Article continues below advertisement

the hansel & gretel poem & the way nikki recites it will forever haunt me. excellent writing. the poem is such a gut wrenching depiction of incestuous abuse and nikki reciting it while looking at bear was real nikki's cry for help. #obsession pic.twitter.com/liQnQvzUV9 — ana (@73luvs) May 25, 2026

Yeah, it gets even worse. Nikki continues her story with, "I knew he would not leave this place. He would relent and choose to be inside me like he had many nights before. If not, I would flay his meaty forearm, roll it like a stick of licorice, and insert the flesh between my legs. Hansel is my soul. Love only the branch of a Willow tree could conjure. Brother, you will be inside of me tonight."

Article continues below advertisement

The scene makes all of the other characters rightfully uncomfortable. But the fact that the Hansel and Gretel story mentions the siblings and Nikki, before the wish, says that Bear is like a brother to her, which does speak to the story being partly from the real Nikki, too. Then, there is the Willow tree mentioned. It's no coincidence that the wishing toy that changes Nikki is called One Wish Willow.

Source: Blumhouse

Article continues below advertisement

'Obsession' fans came up with some fan theories about the Hansel and Gretel monologue.

Someone on Reddit posted about the Hansel and Gretel story. Although the original content of the post was removed, there are still plenty of comments from other users who discussed the meaning behind the story. Someone commented that the story was pure OG Nikki and that she is able to break through in a small way just to share the story.

"It made me sick to my stomach," they commented on the post. "How hard Nikki fought to be free. She managed to break through and write how traumatizing the relationship with Bear alone was. Like, just [a] base level relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

people making Obsession seem like a crazy girlfriend/ex movie but it’s actually a selfish man taking full control over a woman who didn’t want him, slowly breaking her down into a husk of herself, and causing her to become worse because of HIM. pic.twitter.com/pdYP6QADil — ⋆ ˚｡ꕤ 𝚐𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 ꕤ｡˚ ⋆ (@Glitter_Pilled_) May 22, 2026