Who Plays Nikki In ‘Obsession'? Why The Horror Movie Star Looks So Familiar Bear wanted love, but 'Obsession' turns his wish into a nightmare that steals Nikki’s control. By Darrell Marrow Published May 27 2026, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/BlumHouse

Everyone is talking about Obsession because of its creepy, stalkerish storyline. The horror movie follows Bear, a shy and awkward romantic who works with Nikki and cannot figure out how to tell her how he feels.

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Instead of being honest, Bear buys a strange novelty item called the One Wish Willow. He uses it to make Nikki fall in love with him. The wish works, but the fantasy quickly turns into a nightmare as Nikki’s feelings become deranged, violent, and terrifying. Now, netizens are taking a closer look at the actor who plays Nikki and wondering why she looks so familiar.

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Why does the actor who plays Nikki in ‘Obsession’ look familiar?

Inde Navarrette plays Nikki, the woman at the center of the movie’s twisted love story. Navarrette may look familiar because she already had major roles before Obsession. She played Sarah Cushing, Lana Lang’s daughter, on Superman & Lois. She also starred as Estela de la Cruz in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

In Obsession, Bear wants Nikki to love him, but he never thinks through what that actually means. Once the wish takes hold, Nikki’s devotion becomes intense, suffocating, and dangerous. Navarrette told CinemaBlend that Nikki is not demonically possessed. Instead, the wish changes her personality and pulls her toward Bear in a terrifying way.

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“It’s not demonic, I wanna emphasize that,” Navarrette said. “Curry really nipped that in the bud at the very beginning of the process. It was not demonic, it wasn’t a possession. It was a wish. And it was kind of like, for her, it was almost like this draw to him. I have this like veil that’s over everything while the other Nikki is inside kind of peeping through that sheer material. But yeah, it was never anything of that sort.”

Bear’s best friends Ian and Sarah also get pulled into the chaos. Cooper Tomlinson plays Ian, while Megan Lawless plays Sarah. Sarah’s storyline becomes one of the movie’s biggest shocks, especially as Nikki’s transformation grows more violent. Megan opened up about the brutality of filming Obsession, including a death scene that the team had to capture in only two takes.

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“We had two takes to get it right,” Megan told Gizmodo. “The whole sequence is just funny. We had to play out this thing that felt a little silly, but with 100 percent commitment. […] I just feel honored to have such an iconic death scene in this film that no one will forget.”

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What has Inde Navarrette said about playing Nikki?

Navarrette has made it clear that Nikki took everything she had. In an interview with People, she said she was limiting social media feedback while the movie’s buzz exploded because she wanted to focus on protecting herself.