The Digital Tools Reshaping How We Confront Addiction and Recovery Online resources that offer digital tools, such as self-assessment tests, provide the privacy and judgment-free space that many desire when they're first considering if they have a problem. By Distractify Staff Published July 8 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Shubham Dhage via Unsplash

Daily life can be challenging to navigate for many people. Work, family, bills, and life in general can be very stressful. Finding an escape valve can help many people cope, whether it's through exercise, entertainment, or other outlets. Many turn to recreational drug use as a way to relax and find enjoyment in a sometimes rough world.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, people don't always recognize when recreational drug use has become an issue in their lives. It's estimated that around 17 percent of the population in the United States, aged 15-64, are suffering from substance use disorder (SUD).

The digital world now offers people of all ages an opportunity to conduct a self-assessment online, such as Radix Recovery's "Am I an Addict Quiz." These tools help individuals understand if they need to seek help for addiction and empower them to do so on their terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Reducing the Stigma Through Tech

Many people don't know the warning signs that their casual use has become addictive. That is why self-assessment can be a vital first step in identifying addiction and recovery. It can be intimidating to commit to a traditional in-person consultation, and the fear of being judged can hold some back from taking the vital first steps of recovery.

Online resources that offer digital tools, such as self-assessment tests, provide the privacy and judgment-free space that many desire when they're first considering if they have a problem. Being anonymous online gives them a buffer that allows them to relax and be truthful with themselves about their circumstances. Younger generations tend to use online resources, and over half have utilized digital spaces to support their mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Although online self-assessment tests are not a substitute for a clinical diagnosis, they can provide insight to someone who suspects they might have a problem through self-reflection. The digital space serves as a gentle entry point that helps alleviate the initial reluctance some individuals feel when considering whether they need a recovery program for the first time.

Empowering People's First Step

Digital tools can serve as a form of personal empowerment during the recovery process. It allows people to work within their timelines and move forward when they are ready. It alleviates the pressure some might feel if they pursue a more traditional treatment approach.

Article continues below advertisement

By prescreening themselves, a person can process their results internally and decide when to disclose them to others. It also gives them the time to research and understand their preferences, something that is very important to younger generations who rely heavily on online resources.

Younger people are more inclined to seek mental health assistance through online resources and utilize technology in their treatment. Since the pandemic, online resources have expanded, and telehealth options have increased accessibility.

Article continues below advertisement

As people become more comfortable with digital tools and gain a great understanding of what they are experiencing, they can transition to in-person treatment. Many recovery programs now integrate technology as a way to enhance treatment.