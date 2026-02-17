The Future of Biology Has a New Zip Code These offices were intentionally designed to inspire curiosity and show that science can be both fun and entertaining. By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 17 2026, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Colossal Biosciences

The boundary between science fiction and reality has just been permanently blurred. Colossal Biosciences, the biotechnology firm that has captivated the public imagination with its woolly mice and dire wolf announcements and its quest to bring back the woolly mammoth, has officially pulled back the curtain on its new global headquarters. It is a 45,766-square-foot, sleek manifesto in steel, glass, and genetic code—proving that the "de-extinction" business is no longer a speculative venture.

Walking through the doors of the Dallas campus, designed by LPA Design Studios and Maven Creative, one is struck by a sense of radical openness. Blank walls don’t greet visitors, but by one-way glass observation windows. Behind them, a portion of the company’s employees work in state-of-the-art labs, manipulating the building blocks of life in full view.

“We’re incredibly excited to invite people into the Colossal lab as part of our commitment to transparency around the work we’re doing,” said Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal. “These offices were intentionally designed to inspire curiosity and show that science can be both fun and entertaining. From interactive, wow-factor graphics to state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology, we believe the future of science should look as bold as the breakthroughs we’re working toward.” The message is clear: the future of science should be as bold and visible as the breakthroughs it produces.

The lobby serves as a physical reminder of what is at stake. To ground their high-tech work in human emotion, Colossal enlisted the Academy Award–winning Wētā Workshop—the visionaries behind The Lord of the Rings—to create two landmark installations. A life-sized juvenile woolly mammoth, encased in sculpted acrylic "ice," dominates the space. Nearby, an animatronic dire wolf, built to exact archaeological specs, shifts its ears and "breathes" via motion sensors. These aren't just decorations; they are the tangible "why" behind the company’s massive investment in conservation and species restoration.

Beyond the artistry lies a formidable engine of innovation. The facility houses a 4,000-square-foot vivarium, currently home to the woolly mice. These mice, carrying select mammoth genes, serve as the living proof-of-concept for traits like cold resistance and fat storage—the final dress rehearsal before those edits are applied to the Asian Elephant, the mammoth’s closest living relative. The lab's technical specs read like a "who's who" of modern biotech: genome sequencing, biobanking, and robotic cell culture. Colossal’s momentum is palpable. Even as they move into this new space, plans are already underway to expand by another 30,000 square feet. The facility also features an in-house content studio and a "Social Den" large enough to hold town halls for the entire staff, signaling that Colossal is building a culture as much as a company.