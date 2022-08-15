Will 'The Girl Before' Be Greenlit for Season 2? Here What We Know

Unfortunately for fans, a second season of The Girl Before has yet to be announced.

U.S. audiences are new to the drama since it made its arrival to HBO Max in February 2022, but as Hidden Remote notes, the series was actually first released in the U.K. on BBC One in 2021. And since the British drama has been on the platform for quite some time without any news of a Season 2, some people believe that a second season is unlikely.