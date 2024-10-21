Home > FYI The Great Comeback: How Vinyl, Print, and Nostalgia Are Defying the Digital Age Vinyl feels like a treasure, something to be cherished, collected, and displayed. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 21 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: TheHomeMag

In an age where convenience reigns and everything is a click away, a curious shift is happening — vinyl records, print magazines, and retro media formats are experiencing a resurgence that few predicted. What was once deemed outdated is now becoming a staple in homes and cultural spaces across the globe, driven largely by younger generations craving the tangibility and meaning that physical media brings. The reasons behind this revival are deep-rooted, as nostalgia collides with a longing for authenticity. At the center of this movement, companies like TheHomeMag continue to prove that print is far from dead, as they not only lead in their traditional sector but also find new growth with the launch of ThePetMag.

The Vinyl Revival: From Obscurity to Mainstream

Perhaps the most remarkable comeback story in the physical media world is that of vinyl records. Long overshadowed by CDs, cassettes, and later digital downloads, vinyl was practically left for dead by the early 2000s. At its lowest point, in 2004, vinyl accounted for just 0.2 percent of music sales. But in 2007, something changed — vinyl sales started to climb year over year, and by 2022, vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time in more than three decades.

The rise of vinyl isn’t just about a love for retro sounds. Record Store Day, first launched in 2008, became a pivotal moment in its revival. Celebrating independent record stores, this annual event offers exclusive vinyl releases, creating excitement and a sense of community around the format. That first Record Store Day saw a 147 percent spike in vinyl sales, proving that what was once seen as niche had serious commercial potential. Today, it’s a global event, sparking renewed interest in vinyl culture and pushing sales higher every year.

But what’s driving people, particularly younger generations, toward vinyl in a world dominated by streaming services? Part of it is nostalgia — a longing for the physicality of media in a digital world where everything feels temporary. Vinyl, with its large album covers, liner notes, and warm analog sound, offers a sensory experience that digital music simply cannot replicate. For many, the ritual of playing a record, from flipping through an album collection to carefully placing the needle on the turntable, is a deliberate act of engagement with music, in stark contrast to the passive nature of streaming. There’s also a sense of collectability; vinyl feels like a treasure, something to be cherished, collected, and displayed.

Print Magazines: A Surprising Return to Form

The resurgence of print magazines follows a similar trajectory. As digital media swallowed up the publishing world, many print magazines shuttered their physical editions in favor of going online. However, what was once considered a necessary evolution has, in recent years, reversed course. Publications are returning to print, proving that there is still a strong demand for physical media.

Take Nylon, for example. After halting its print edition in 2017, the fashion and culture magazine is releasing a new physical issue, marking a major return to print. This shift speaks volumes about the renewed interest in physical magazines, not only as collector’s items but as premium experiences that offer something deeper than fleeting digital content. Likewise, Sherwood Media, backed by Robinhood, is launching a new print magazine later this year, responding to growing advertiser interest in high-impact, tactile media. Even Complex is relaunching its flagship print magazine under new ownership, recognizing that print provides a type of engagement that digital formats struggle to achieve.

Nostalgia isn’t the only factor here. While younger audiences enjoy the retro appeal of print, advertisers are also rediscovering the value of print as a premium space for high-quality content and targeted marketing. Print magazines offer readers a break from the overwhelming pace of digital consumption, delivering something more curated and tangible. Saveur, the food magazine that discontinued print in 2020, is back in physical form, catering to readers who value the detailed, beautiful layouts that only a print format can offer. Similarly, Ebony, after a hiatus, returned to print with a special edition celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, tapping into the cultural power of nostalgia and the unique impact that physical media can provide.

Amid this revival, TheHomeMag has remained steadfast. While some publications may have faltered and are now making their way back, TheHomeMag never left the print space. For over 20 years, it has been the leading name in home improvement, delivering high-quality, reliable content to nearly 10 million households across the U.S. Far from seeing print as a relic, TheHomeMag has doubled down on its commitment to physical media, maintaining its position as the standard-bearer in the industry while expanding into new sectors.

This growth is exemplified by the recent launch of ThePetMag. With over 60 percent of TheHomeMag’s readership identifying as pet owners, the decision to enter the pet space was a natural evolution for the brand. “We understand that pets are truly the heart of the home,” said Tom Bohn, President and COO of TheHomeMag. “Launching ThePetMag allows us to provide tailored, valuable content to a passionate and growing community.” By branching into pet care, TheHomeMag is not just capitalizing on the print resurgence; it’s finding new avenues for growth while reinforcing its position as the leader in its field.

The Appeal of Tangibility

What ties the revival of vinyl, print, and other nostalgic formats together is a common desire for experiences that feel real. In a world that’s increasingly fast-paced and ephemeral, the physicality of vinyl and print offers something grounding. For many consumers, it’s not just about the music or the articles; it’s about the ritual, the aesthetic, and the emotional connection that comes with holding something tangible. Vinyl records provide a richer, more immersive listening experience, while print magazines offer a curated, thoughtful escape from the constant barrage of digital content.