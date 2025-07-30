The Hamden Twins Take Hollywood: What to Expect from Their New Docu-Reality Series, On Brand Blending comedy, chaos, and career, On Brand delivers a high-energy look at what it means to be a modern creator navigating real-world business ambitions. By Distractify Staff Published July 30 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Hamden Twins

Australian influencers Lauren and Katie Hamden—known for their comedic timing and fearless energy—are taking the next leap in their creative journey with their upcoming docu-reality series On Brand. After building a global following of over two million fans and touring through Europe’s most stylish destinations, including Ibiza, Monaco, and Copenhagen, the 24-year-old twins are heading to Los Angeles for their most ambitious chapter yet.

Blending comedy, chaos, and career, On Brand delivers a high-energy look at what it means to be a modern creator navigating real-world business ambitions. The eight-episode series follows Lauren and Katie Hamden as they step beyond viral fame and into the business side of creative entrepreneurship.

Source: Hamden Twins

Through unscripted—and often hilarious—situations, the twins explore fashion, music, and brand-building while learning what it truly takes to lead and launch in today’s competitive market. They’re not just attending fashion shows—they’re developing their own clothing line, DuskNoonDawn. They’re not just showing up to castings—they’re holding auditions for Katie’s music videos. It’s a bold, entertaining journey toward building a professional identity in the heart of Hollywood.

Produced by filmmaker Jessica Orcsik of Diversity Entertainment, On Brand will reflect the company’s mission to champion female-led storytelling and spotlight inclusive, authentic voices in entertainment. Orcsik, who also directs the series, brings a track record of crafting narratives that empower and entertain, making her the ideal creative force behind this vision.

The series is being distributed by The Social Media Agency (TSMA), a leading force in influencer strategy and brand development. TSMA has worked with talent such as actor Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), celebrity chef Scott Conant (Top Chef), and viral animal advocate Nathan Kehn.

Source: Hamden Twins

TSMA founder Ryan Walker—one of the industry’s top brand strategists—will feature in the series, mentoring the twins as they navigate business meetings, team dynamics, brand building, and leadership in the fast-paced entertainment world.

“On Brand is about more than just our daily lives—it’s about showing what it really takes to build something of your own,” says Lauren. “We want to represent a new wave of female influencers who are transitioning into business and creative entrepreneurship.” Katie echoed. “You can have fun, be true to yourself, and still be serious about your goals. We’re sharing that journey—unfiltered and full of purpose.”

Longtime friend and YouTube personality Mike Majlak, known for his hit series The Night Shift and his burger empire 10/10 Burger, will also appear in the series. His recent vlogs with the twins have already racked up hundreds of thousands of views, offering a playful preview of what’s to come on On Brand.

Source: Hamden Twins

Ultimately, On Brand is a story about two young women owning their voices, reshaping their career, and learning what it means to lead. It’s for all creators who want to make an impact—and have fun doing it.