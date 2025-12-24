The Hidden Drivers And Solutions of America’s Anxiety Epidemic There are several ways to address mental health concerns, including teletherapy, somatic therapy, lifestyle interventions, medication, mindfulness, and behavioral techniques. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 24 2025, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Christopher Ott via Unsplash

Anxiety is an epidemic in the United States, and people are struggling to find solutions. After the pandemic, self-reported symptoms started to rise sharply. Public health resources have reported a sustained increase across the nation since the early 2020s.

Many suffering from anxiety attempt to self-medicate or deal with the symptoms on their own. When they recognize they cannot deal with anxiety on their own, they turn to professionals seeking treatment.

The Data Behind Rising Anxiety

Major studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have identified the drivers behind the anxiety epidemic, which include social, economic, cultural, and technological drivers.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) reports that 7.4% of adults over 18 had moderate to severe symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in 2024, while 14.3% had mild anxiety symptoms. The same report revealed that even adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 are suffering, too, with 18.8% having moderate to severe anxiety symptoms.

Expert Insights: What Mental Health Professionals Are Seeing Most

Clinicians across psychiatry, therapy, and recovery services report that anxiety rarely appears alone. Instead, it often overlaps with depression, substance use, sleep disorders, and emotional dysregulation, particularly when individuals attempt to manage symptoms without professional support.

Eric Chaghouri, Psychiatrist at Wellness Haven, emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach:“Effective mental health care begins with understanding the whole person, not just the diagnosis. When treatment addresses emotional, psychological, and environmental factors together, patients are far more likely to experience lasting stability.”

Jason Aaronson, LMFT, CATC-IV, Executive Director of Golden Road Recovery, notes that anxiety-driven behaviors often fluctuate over time:“Recovery is not a linear process. It requires structure, accountability, and compassion working in tandem so individuals can rebuild trust in themselves and develop sustainable coping skills.”

Dr. Aleksandr Kaipov, Board-Certified Psychiatrist at Flagler Health and Wellness, points to personalization as a key factor in effective care:“Psychiatric treatment is most effective when it combines evidence-based medicine with individualized care, allowing patients to feel both supported and empowered throughout their recovery.”

The Role of Media, Uncertainty, and Lifestyle

The pandemic continues to impact life in the United States. The time of isolation, disrupted routines, and delayed bereavement took a big toll, says WHO. Additionally, the economic impact hit many families and households, and they’re still recovering.

Current economic worries, such as job loss, housing stress, and reduced opportunities, are worsening symptoms. The pandemic weakened many community ties, and with the increase in remote work, people don’t have the support systems they once had.

Increased screen time has taken its toll, as has the 24/7 news cycle. In young people in particular, social comparison can trigger anxious thoughts.Overall, the political, social, and climate-related anxieties are “chronic background stresses” that only increase the feelings of vulnerability.

Treatment Shifts and Coping Strategies

As anxiety has become more complex, treatment approaches have evolved. Mental health professionals increasingly emphasize integrated care models that combine medical oversight, therapy, lifestyle changes, and emotional support.

Dr. Michael S. Valdez, Medical Director at Detox California, explains the importance of early clinical intervention:“Medical detox is a critical first step, but it must be delivered with close supervision and empathy to ensure both safety and dignity during an extremely vulnerable period.”

Dr. Renee Solomon, Clinical Psychologist at Forward Recovery, highlights the role of self-awareness in long-term improvement:“Long-term recovery is rooted in self-awareness. Therapy helps individuals identify the underlying patterns driving behavior so meaningful, lasting change can take place.”

Melissa Legere, LMFT at California Behavioral Health, adds that emotional safety is foundational to healing:“Healing occurs when people feel heard and validated. Creating a safe therapeutic space allows clients to confront challenges honestly while building resilience and emotional strength.”

Medication, when appropriate, is often most effective as part of a broader plan. According to Dr. Lori Bohn, PMHNP, Medical Director at Voyager Recovery Center:“Medication management plays an important role in mental health treatment, but it works best when paired with therapy, lifestyle changes, and consistent clinical support.”

Detox and stabilization programs are also adapting to address emotional needs alongside physical symptoms. Dr. Sanjai Thankachen, Medical Director at New Leaf Detox, explains:“A successful detox program prioritizes both physical stabilization and emotional reassurance, helping patients feel secure as their bodies begin the healing process.”

Mehrnaz Ravanbakhsh, LMFT, Clinical Director at New Beginnings Detox, emphasizes flexibility in care:“Clinical care should meet individuals where they are. Personalized treatment plans foster trust and help clients engage more fully in their recovery journey.”

Community support also plays a critical role. Dr. Clint Salo, Medical Director at The Grove Recovery Community, notes:“Recovery thrives in community. When individuals feel connected and supported, they are more likely to maintain progress and build healthier, purpose-driven lives.”

