The Hunger Games Star Ethan Jamieson Faces 14 Years in Prison After Discharging Firearm
He discharged his weapon, pointing at three individuals in a vehicle.
Ethan Jamieson, known for his association with The Hunger Games, has been arrested in Raleigh on charges of assaulting three men. A handgun was reportedly involved in the incident.
He was taken into custody on April 8 and faces three felony charges, including three counts of assault with intent to kill.
According to police, Ethan Jamieson allegedly discharged his firearm toward the victim’s vehicle. TMZ first reported the incident, identifying the actor as the male tribute from District 4 in The Hunger Games.
This was Ethan Jamieson’s Second Arrest In The Past Year And A Half
People magazine reported that this is the second arrest for Ethan Jamieson in a short span of time. In March 2025, the actor was arrested, according to documents obtained by the outlet, and was charged with resisting a public officer.
Officials from the Raleigh Police Department spoke about the incident, stating, “During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.”
It has also been revealed that the shooting took place on March 22. According to official records, authorities identified a victim “who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving.” The victim was with two other people in the vehicle, resulting in three charges against the actor.
A Court Date Has Been Set For The Case
It has also been reported that the actor was denied bail. A court date has been set for April 30 for his case. His mugshot and charges were uploaded online soon after his arrest, and fans quickly identified him.
The former child actor appeared in The Hunger Games as a child and also in the drama series One Tree Hill. The latter was his last credited role, after which he largely disappeared from the entertainment industry.
The actor is likely to face a tougher time addressing the charge, given the nature of the alleged offense. Unlike his previous legal issue, he now faces serious charges that could strengthen the prosecution’s case.
Discharge of a weapon with intent to kill can, in some cases, carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.