The Hunger Games Star Ethan Jamieson Faces 14 Years in Prison After Discharging Firearm He discharged his weapon, pointing at three individuals in a vehicle. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 16 2026, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate The actor has been charged with three felonies.

Ethan Jamieson, known for his association with The Hunger Games, has been arrested in Raleigh on charges of assaulting three men. A handgun was reportedly involved in the incident. He was taken into custody on April 8 and faces three felony charges, including three counts of assault with intent to kill.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lionsgate The actor appeared in the films as a child.

According to police, Ethan Jamieson allegedly discharged his firearm toward the victim’s vehicle. TMZ first reported the incident, identifying the actor as the male tribute from District 4 in The Hunger Games.

Article continues below advertisement

This was Ethan Jamieson’s Second Arrest In The Past Year And A Half

People magazine reported that this is the second arrest for Ethan Jamieson in a short span of time. In March 2025, the actor was arrested, according to documents obtained by the outlet, and was charged with resisting a public officer.

Turns out the real Games were off camera. — Section 31 (@Section31UES) April 16, 2026 Source: @Section31UES While the internet made light of the incident, there were some that wondered what led Ethan Jamieson to draw the gun.

Article continues below advertisement

Officials from the Raleigh Police Department spoke about the incident, stating, “During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.”

It has also been revealed that the shooting took place on March 22. According to official records, authorities identified a victim “who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving.” The victim was with two other people in the vehicle, resulting in three charges against the actor.

Article continues below advertisement

A Court Date Has Been Set For The Case

It has also been reported that the actor was denied bail. A court date has been set for April 30 for his case. His mugshot and charges were uploaded online soon after his arrest, and fans quickly identified him. The former child actor appeared in The Hunger Games as a child and also in the drama series One Tree Hill. The latter was his last credited role, after which he largely disappeared from the entertainment industry.

What a plot twist!

Did he lose his mind?

Hunger Games gone too far!

This is not movie magic!

Hope he finds some peace. — Finance Wisdom (@bsngln38133) April 16, 2026 Source: @bsngln38133 X users have alspo speculated about the actor's mental state, but there are reports yet that can attest to any sort of disorder.