The Incredible Juice Trick That Broke the Internet Sleight of hand or no, the true magic is in the brothers' bond. By Distractify Staff Published July 18 2025, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Tiktok/@eknoorsoni

There is something magical about going viral on the internet. One moment, the mundane: someone uploads a video, which may get clicks and views. Seemingly, the very next moment, that someone is everywhere: headlines, social media profiles, and screens across the globe. Finding that magical spark is unpredictable, but when it does, there is truly nothing like it.

Article continues below advertisement

Eknoor and Arsh Soni have made magic in their online empire, going viral with content. The pair has turned the relatability of their brotherhood, full of pranks and playful hijinks, into something far greater. Watching the Soni brothers one-up each other on screen has allowed viewers to recapture the playfulness and joy of siblinghood, which is truly magical.

A Moment That Changed Everything

The viral video in question features older brother Arsh pouring what appears to be a small cup of juice into a much larger cup, filling the latter to the brim as younger brother Eknoor looks on, delighted and mystified by the contradiction. The audience of now over 15 million viewers suddenly becomes millions of other little brothers, likewise entertained and shocked by Arsh’s magical prowess. The rest is internet history, with netizens and Eknoor still scratching their heads trying to figure out how Arsh pulled it off.

Article continues below advertisement

A Magical Pairing

Sleight of hand or no, the true magic is in the brothers' bond. At once relatable and endlessly silly, the two have taken their family dynamic and alchemized it into constantly creative one-upmanship. While their brand seeks to entertain, it is forged by their ability to play with one another, with new ideas, and disregard conceptual limits.

Arsh, who has 15 million followers himself, brings serious influence to their collaborations, complementing Eknoor’s growing platform and amplifying their reach across social media. The Soni brothers found that the true trick of the trade was showing their genuine selves. This authenticity has continued to resonate with audiences as their online empire expands. The pair now has a jaw-dropping 1.5 million followers on TikTok, 1.4 million on YouTube, and a quarter of a million on Snapchat, amassing well over a billion views across the platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

If at First You Don’t Succeed, Prank and Play Again

Gaining traction online is a lot like screaming in a vacuum. There is plenty of energy, but oftentimes, it is still unheard. The Soni brothers were no exception as they built their online presence. Each time a video failed to gain traction, the Soni brothers took time to examine what might be working and what didn’t, treating every opportunity as a chance to learn and improve.

Rather than giving up after failure, the pair would evaluate what went right and then double down on it. Lastly, the Soni brothers studied other popular creators, gleaning what lessons they could from their viral videos before adding their creative twist.

Article continues below advertisement

Wisdom for the Future

When asked about future endeavors, the brothers hope to continue inspiring audiences with this spirit of play and growing beyond their current social networks to bring joy to other platforms. The Sonis have focused much of their efforts on creating quality content, but they also have their sights on what’s next for building their brand agency.