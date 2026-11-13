The Rewards Pass Brings Money-Earning Opportunities Directly Into Digital Wallets By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 13 2026, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Rewards Pass

Digital wallets are commonly used to store payment cards, tickets and passes, but The Rewards Pass is giving them another purpose. The consumer rewards brand allows users to discover offers, complete tasks and earn money through a pass stored in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

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With a community of over 1 million members, The Rewards Pass has developed a product experience that makes mobile reward opportunities accessible through a feature many smartphone owners already recognize. Users can add the pass to their device, explore available activities and earn rewards after they meet the required conditions. On Apple Wallet, they can also see their rewards balance increase directly on the pass as rewards are credited.

Why The Rewards Pass Uses a Digital Wallet Instead of a Separate App

The Rewards Pass has built its consumer experience around digital wallet technology, with the goal of making reward opportunities easier to find and understand. Instead of asking users to download another application, the brand provides a digital pass that can be added to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet through therewardspass.com. Once the pass is installed, it serves as an entry point to available offers and tasks. Members can return to their wallet to explore opportunities rather than search for a separate Rewards Pass application on their phone.

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The approach also addresses one of the challenges the brand has identified in its product development: explaining how a wallet-based rewards service actually works. For someone unfamiliar with the concept, a pass stored alongside payment cards and tickets might not immediately suggest opportunities to earn money. The Rewards Pass has therefore placed importance on clear instructions, wallet visuals and straightforward explanations that show users where to begin. Its product materials emphasize a simple sequence: add the pass, open it, choose an offer and complete the required task.

The brand has also worked on mobile website presentation and navigation instructions to make the process easier for first-time members to follow. The wallet pass remains separate from any third-party applications required by individual offers. Users do not need a dedicated Rewards Pass app, but certain activities may require them to install a game or another application. This distinction is an important part of the experience. The wallet provides access to earning opportunities, while the conditions of each offer determine what a member must do to receive a reward.

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How Users Can Find Offers, Complete Tasks and Earn Money

The Rewards Pass follows a three-step process designed to help members understand the actions required to earn money through available offers. The first step is to visit the brand's website and add The Rewards Pass to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Once the pass is on the device, members can open it and access available earning opportunities. On Apple Wallet, users can locate these opportunities through a specific menu. They open the pass, tap the three-dot menu, select Pass Details, and choose Make Money.

Source: Rewards Pass

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The next step is to review the offers and select an activity that interests them. Each offer has its own instructions, and users need to understand those requirements before they begin. Some tasks involve mobile games, where rewards may depend on reaching a certain level or completing a particular milestone. Other offers may require an app installation, account registration, purchase or subscription.

The brand's previous project work has included game milestone campaigns associated with Monopoly GO, Travel Town, Klondike Adventures and Disney Solitaire. These examples illustrate the types of activities that can appear in reward-based campaigns, although their current availability is not guaranteed.

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Once users have selected an offer, they must complete the specified actions to qualify for the advertised reward. The Rewards Pass operates through an advertiser-funded model, which means advertisers compensate the program for qualifying activities. A portion of that compensation may then be shared with eligible users under the applicable offer conditions. Rewards are not automatically earned when someone adds the pass. Each activity must meet its individual requirements, and credit depends on the program's tracking and approval process.

How the $10 Welcome Credit Appears in the Wallet Experience

The Rewards Pass introduces new users to its digital wallet experience with a $10 welcome pass credit available when they add the pass to Apple Wallet. The promotional amount gives members an initial credit within the rewards program before they begin to explore the available earning opportunities. Once the pass is added, users can access offers and tasks through their wallet. Apple Wallet users can also view their rewards balance directly on the pass, where additional credited rewards increase the displayed amount.

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Source: Rewards Pass

The welcome credit should not be confused with an immediate cash reward. Adding the pass does not qualify a member for an instant $10 payout, and further participation may be necessary before the balance becomes eligible for redemption. Under the program's standard terms, members must reach a $50 redemption minimum, unless another threshold is specified, and their balance must be validated. The welcome credit complements the wallet experience by giving users an initial promotional amount as they become familiar with the platform.

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A More Visible Way to Follow Rewards and Progress

One of the most distinctive features of The Rewards Pass is the ability for Apple Wallet users to see their rewards balance directly on the digital pass. As qualifying rewards are credited, the displayed balance increases. This gives members a convenient reference point without requiring them to open a separate Rewards Pass application. The brand has also worked on communication that helps users understand their progress through individual offers, particularly those connected to mobile games.

Its project materials describe milestone-related push notifications and SMS/MMS messages that acknowledge completed goals or remind users about the next level or board required. These messages serve a practical purpose. A game offer may involve several stages, and users need to know which actions count toward a reward before they can complete the required milestone. Clear communication also matters after an activity has been completed.

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According to the program's terms, certain qualifying events may take 24 to 48 hours to appear, and rewards remain subject to tracking and approval. The standard redemption minimum is $50, unless another amount is specified, and the balance must be validated before redemption. Available redemption methods may differ, and the program does not guarantee a specific payout timeline. The Rewards Pass has identified clearer progress explanations, better educational content and easier access to redemption information as priorities for its future product experience.