The Solitaire: 5 of the Biggest Benefits of Regularly Playing Solitaire With a variety of cognitive and mental health benefits, regularly playing Solitaire can become a mindful part of your routine that also makes a difference in other parts of your life. By Reese Watson Published April 2 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Crystal Berdion from Unsplash

The card game Solitaire is believed to have originated at the end of the 18th century, and it has remained a staple of card games ever since. While many people view Solitaire as simply another game that can help them pass the time, regularly playing this classic card game (whether digitally or in real life) has a surprising number of benefits.

As Vadim Khrulev, founder of Kraisoft, the parent company of The Solitaire explained during a recent conversation, Solitaire can provide a wide range of everyday benefits to players’ well-being.

1. Improves Memory

“Solitaire is really a form of cognitive exercise,” Khrulev explains. “In order to win, you need to sequence and remember the order of your cards. Playing regularly can help you unconsciously memorize the colors, numbers and suits of your cards during your games — and this gradual improvement in your memory skills can also improve your memory in other parts of your life.”

Improved memory and concentration can be a big help in everything from work to personal relationships, reducing stress and helping your daily routine go much smoother.

Research also suggests that games like Solitaire can be crucial in preserving memory skills, especially as you grow older. Research has found that “brain games,” including card games like Solitaire, help create brain neurons. This in turn slows the decline of memory related to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

2. Enhances Strategic Thinking

In addition to boosting memory, Solitaire is also notable for boosting the problem-solving skills of players. “The entire game of Solitaire is a game of strategic thinking,” Khrulev notes.

“Players are constantly analyzing their options and planning moves, making decisions as they try to think strategically. Players must analyze their cards and consider the different factors that go into both available and hidden cards. This type of strategic planning and analysis only gets stronger over time as players improve their Solitaire skills.”

This type of strategic thinking can encourage players to become more mindful and thoughtful in decision-making activities in work and other aspects of their lives.

3. Promotes a Calming Effect

In today’s world, smartphone addiction, social media, and other distractions can make it difficult for people to relax. The constant presence of social media and anxiety has been linked with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges — but Solitaire offers a potential counter to these negative outcomes.

As a low-risk game that still requires concentration and focus, Solitaire players often enter a light meditative state while playing. This can be especially valuable during times of boredom, when a player might otherwise trend toward anxious thoughts or scrolling through social media. Thanks to this meditative/focused state, playing Solitaire can calm the player’s mind and emotions.

Brief meditation has been found to improve symptoms for people with anxiety. Thanks to Solitaire’s calming effect, it can serve as a much healthier alternative for soothing boredom or finding ways to relax when a person is stressed out.

4. Creates Opportunities for Self-Reflection

The meditative state that is promoted by Solitaire can also create meaningful opportunities for improving one’s self-awareness.

“Because Solitaire doesn’t demand as high of a level of attention as other games, it can often provide the perfect chance for reflection,” Khrulev says. “A game of Solitaire gives you a chance to reflect on decisions and life choices, get in touch with your emotions and identify both positive and negative elements in your life. As you come to understand yourself better during these quiet, meditative games of Solitaire, you can identify opportunities for personal growth or just make better decisions because you’ve had time to think about them more deeply.”

In fact, self-reflection is so important that the Harvard Business Review calls it “the foundation that all other soft skills grow from.” Spending extra time with yourself will help you reflect on what you’ve done well and how you can improve, so you can learn and apply those lessons in the future.

5. Provides a Valuable Confidence Boost

Finally, it’s worth noting that playing Solitaire can give players a much-needed boost of confidence. “Every time you successfully finish a game of Solitaire, it just feels so satisfying,” Khrulev notes.

“Completing a game of Solitaire is an accomplishment, no matter how long it takes. That feeling of satisfaction gives players a mood boost that can completely alter their outlook for the rest of the day. And watching your skills continue to improve as you regularly play Solitaire can help your sense of motivation and self-esteem in other areas, too. If you can improve at Solitaire, you can improve in other important parts of your life.”

Games like Solitaire that involve a challenge and provide opportunities to develop skills help players develop confidence, which can make them better equipped to face other challenges.

More Than "Just" a Game