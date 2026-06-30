The Surprising Musical History of ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Gil Birmingham Gil Birmingham is also an accomplished guitarist who has continued to perform throughout his years in Hollywood. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 30 2026, 6:22 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Gil Birmingham is widely recognized for his role as Chief Thomas Rainwater on Yellowstone, but acting is only part of his career.

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The actor is also an accomplished guitarist who has continued to perform throughout his years in Hollywood.

Source: MEGA

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All About Gil Birmingham's Hidden Talent

Birmingham was born Gilbert Birmingham on July 13, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, to a Comanche father and a mother of Spanish ancestry. He earned a degree from the USC Price School of Public Policy and worked as a petrochemical engineer before an unexpected career shift.

Birmingham has explained that his first acting role came about almost by accident. "This one's a little risqué… I've always been asked how did you get started in the business, and it was a music video I did back in the mid-'80s," he said.

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“I was bodybuilding at the time, and this producer came in and said, 'Hey, we'd love you to be in this video,’ and I said, 'Yeah, why not? Had fun on the set. My girlfriend at the time was an aspiring actress, and I said, ‘That was fun’. She goes, ‘Why don't you start taking some classes, and that's how it got started.” That music video was Diana Ross's 1982 hit Muscles, after a talent scout spotted Birmingham bodybuilding at a local gym.

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The role launched his acting career, which has since included The Twilight Saga, Hell or High Water, Wind River, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and his current role on the CBS series Marshals, alongside his longtime role as Chief Thomas Rainwater on Yellowstone.

Music has remained part of Birmingham's life throughout his acting career. In 2009, he performed a cover of Stevie Ray Vaughan's Pride & Joy at the 11th Native American Music Awards alongside blues guitarist Jimmy Wolf.

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In a previous interview with Sidewalks Entertainment, Birmingham named Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton among his musical influences. "I kind of like the lead guitar stuff," he said. That shared love of music helped forge one of his closest friendships in the industry. Gil Birmingham bonded with Oscar winner Jeff Bridges on the set of the 2016 neo-Western crime drama Hell or High Water, written by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, in which the two played partnered Texas Rangers. Their connection extended well beyond the screen.

"One of the greatest ways that we got to know each other was through our music, playing guitar together,” Bridges told Cowboys & Indians back in 2018.

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“Because, you know, finally, when you get down to it, that’s what making movies is all about as far as actors are concerned: harmonizing with each other, playing with each other, making good music together, you know? It’s a jam, really. Gil is a wonderful guitarist, and we just played any chance that we had. We brought our guitars to the set, and before and after work, any time we were together, we jammed.”

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Birmingham, for his part, was happy to needle his co-star a little. “Jeff’s a great songwriter and stuff — but I’m a better guitar player,” he said.