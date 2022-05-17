Jeff Bridges’ New FX Series ‘The Old Man’ Is Based off a Bestselling Novel

We can't seem to get enough stories about ex-agents/hitmen/contract killers/top-tier soldiers who are trying to get out of the life but are brought back in due to circumstances outside of their control.

It's a trope, sure. But so are stories about love, high-level politics, and unstoppable killing machines stalking 20-something-year-olds.

Jeff Bridges' The Old Man takes this tried-and-true formula to a new FX series and is based off of a popular 2017 novel of the same name.