Here's Where the Cast of 'The Virginian' Is Now

While The Virginian, which was TV’s first 90-minute Wild West show that aired from 1962 to 1971 on NBC, is no longer in its heyday, many of its cast members went on to do much more. Beyond their roles on The Virginian, many cast members are now living out serene lifestyles with their spouses. Because The Virginian is from long before the height of paparazzi and social media, the cast members are now able to live out their later years in peace.