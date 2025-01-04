Tanya Kach Was Held Captive by Thomas Hose for 10 Years — Where Is He Now? "After what he has done, I am scared that he might do it again." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 4 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/NewsNation

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

The story of Tanya Kach has been made into a Lifetime movie, two specials on Hulu, and one memoir co-authored by the victim herself. The book is titled Memoir of a Milk Carton Kid: The Tanya Nicole Kach Story and was published 11 years after Tanya escaped her captor. The young girl was kidnapped in February 1996 and was held prisoner for a decade. During that time, her kidnapper sexually abused the young girl who was kept in the house he shared with his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

The man was later identified as Thomas Hose, a former security guard who worked at the middle school where Tanya was a student. According to People Magazine, Hose began grooming the young girl in 1995. When he was finally able to lure her to his home, that's when the real nightmare began. Where is Thomas Hose now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Thomas Hose now? He's a free man.

In February 2022, Hose was released from a Pennsylvania prison after serving 15 years behind bars. Tanya spoke with WTAE ahead of his release and told the Pittsburgh outlet she was dreading that day. "This nasty, horrible, human monster of a person is getting out. After what he has done, I am scared that he might do it again," said Tanya, who was 40 years old at the time.

Tanya revealed that she still has horrible nightmares about the ten years she was trapped with Hose, during which he violated her repeatedly. "He threatened my life every day. Every day he threatened to kill me, every day," Tanya said. Because of what Hose did to her, she is unable to have children and carries those scars forever. "That's one thing that is with me for life … through all of these years though, I have become very resilient."

Article continues below advertisement

Hose was released on Feb. 9, 2022, and was required to register as a sex offender. Tanya warned parents to steer clear of him. "Once he is out, it's not such a safe world anymore," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Tanya Kach?

On Feb. 10, 1996, 14-year-old Tanya was reported missing. She lived in McKeesport, Pa. with her parents who were going through a pretty cantankerous divorce. The young girl later said that she believed neither parent wanted her, which is when she reached out to Hose. He befriended Tanya while working at her school as a security guard and once kissed her after he caught her skipping class. She had a crush on the then 38-year-old man and fell prey to his grooming tactics.

When he devised a plan for Tanya to run away, she ended up at his home and was locked in one bedroom for the next 10 years, per NBC News. Kach had to use a bucket anytime she had to go to the bathroom. Hose had a calendar he used to keep track of the days he sexually assaulted her, so he could "brag to co-workers and friends" about how often he was engaging in sexual activity.