Thomas Stein's Sentencing Scheduled After Four-Day Florida Murder Trial Thomas Stein was convicted of felony murder after 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was killed in 2024. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 7 2026, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@CourtTV

What started as a night at the movies for three Florida teenagers ended in a tragedy that devastated multiple families and later led to a closely watched murder trial in Lee County. Now, attention is turning toward Thomas Stein’s sentencing after a jury found the 18-year-old guilty in the death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

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The verdict came after four days of testimony (live streamed via YouTube) connected to the March 2024 shooting in Cape Coral, Fla. Prosecutors argued Thomas Stein helped carry out an attempted robbery that ended with Kayla Rincon-Miller being shot and killed while walking with friends after seeing a movie.

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Thomas Stein’s sentencing is scheduled for July 2026.

According to Court TV, a jury found Thomas Stein guilty of first-degree felony murder and three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm. Reports from the courtroom reveal that jurors deliberated for about five hours before returning the verdict. Thomas Stein is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2026. His co-defendant, Christopher Horne Jr., previously accepted a plea agreement and is expected to be sentenced separately on May 19, 2026.

Prosecutors argued Thomas Stein played a direct role in the robbery and shooting. Per Court TV, however, reports indicated that the jury could not determine with complete certainty whether Thomas Stein fired the shot that killed Kayla Rincon-Miller. Under Florida’s felony murder law, someone can still be convicted if a death happens during the commission of a violent felony.

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The emotional reaction inside and outside the courtroom reflected how intense the case had become for both families. According to WINK News, members of Thomas Stein’s family cried after the verdict was read, while relatives connected to Christopher Horne Jr. celebrated in the courthouse hallway.

Prosecutors delivered their opening statement in the trial of Thomas Stein, who is accused of robbing and killing 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. During opening statements, prosecutors emphasized that Stein’s “trigger pull” is the reason the case is in court today. pic.twitter.com/Md2nQWCbcH — Court TV (@CourtTV) April 29, 2026

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Thomas Stein’s trial focused on the moments leading up to Kayla Rincon-Miller’s death.

During the trial, prosecutors said Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne Jr. drove around in an SUV rented in Thomas Stein’s mother’s name on the night of March 17, 2024. The State Attorney’s Office alleged the pair originally planned to commit other crimes before targeting three girls walking near a movie theater.

Kayla Rincon-Miller and her friends had been heading toward McDonald’s after seeing a movie when the SUV approached them. Witnesses testified the vehicle turned around, flashed its high beams at the girls, and stopped nearby before armed individuals got out.

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Accused killer Thomas Stein, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller, takes the stand in his own defense. Stein emphasized that he tried to break up an altercation between the perpetrators and the victim when the gun went off. pic.twitter.com/LhnJenPOrG — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 1, 2026

One surviving witness testified she initially thought the encounter was a prank before hearing gunshots. Another recalled Kayla Rincon-Miller saying, “I just got shot,” after collapsing to the ground. Medical testimony later revealed Kayla Rincon-Miller died from complications related to a gunshot wound to the torso.

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Christopher Horne Jr. testified during Thomas Stein’s trial.

Christopher Horne Jr. became one of the trial’s key witnesses after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal. During testimony, Christopher Horne Jr. claimed Thomas Stein suggested robbing the girls and later questioned him after the shooting, allegedly yelling, “Why did you shoot?”

Picture of Christopher Devin Horne, jr released by Cape Coral Police. The 16-year-old faces charges in the death of Kayla Rincon-Miller, shot and killed after leaving the movie theater w/friends. Unclear whether he'll be charged as an adult and what role he played in her murder. pic.twitter.com/JuBv6YP2SV — Amanda Hall (@AmandaHallWINK) April 17, 2024

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Thomas Stein also testified in his own defense. Thomas Stein claimed another person in the vehicle was responsible for the shooting and said the gun “went off” during an altercation. Defense attorneys argued there was no forensic evidence directly linking Thomas Stein to the fatal shot and described Christopher Horne Jr. as an unreliable witness who received a favorable plea agreement in exchange for cooperating.