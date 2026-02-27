Tiffytotss Once Hid Behind Three Sports Bras, Now She Makes Money Off Her Curves What those kids probably didn't predict: she'd grow up and build a modeling career on exactly the body they mocked her for. By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 27 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Tiffytotss

Colombian model Tiffytotss spent most of middle school layering sports bra over sports bra, hoping no one would notice. They noticed anyway, she says. Her classmates made sure of that.

"Throughout middle school, my friends and other kids would always say things like, 'Tiff, your breasts are too big,'" she recalls. What those kids probably didn't predict: she'd grow up and build a modeling career on exactly the body they mocked her for.

The popular model and content creator isn't the person the internet assumes she is. She lifts 405 pounds on hip thrusts. She's currently enrolled in college. She speaks fluent Spanish and, by her own admission, genuinely loves to eat. The persona her followers see online is the whole person, not a character.

Her path into content creation started from a restless post-graduation slump: restaurant hosting, gym sessions, college classes, repeat. She hated it and wanted to pursue a full-time career in content, so she had a frank conversation with her parents, got their support and pivoted. "Thank God they did not mind," Tiff says.

What drives her now isn't validation from anyone who ever made her feel too much. It's something quieter and harder won for a girl who once tried to physically compress herself to fit in.