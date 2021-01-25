Skip the PowerPoint Night for These Presentation Games Instead

This game is the ultimate presentation game, but it's also more interactive than simply using a PowerPoint. When it's your turn to present, you'll be given a strange topic (courtesy of however weird your friends are) and one friend will also be "helping" your presentation by giving you picture slides to work off of. So, here's hoping you end up paired with one of your nicest friends, because otherwise you'd better be quick on your feet to figure out what a picture of an angry squirrel has to do with your presentation on the success rate of your friends using Tinder.