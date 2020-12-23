Hosting a PowerPoint Night? Here Are a Few Ideas to Get You Started

Look, if you know for a fact that you and your friend group can handle some personal info, go for it. Rule No. 1 of PowerPoint night is that it's a judgment free zone. Want to rate all the places you've hooked up? Do it! Want to admit all of your hardcore celebrity crushes all in one go? Go for it! Of course, you can also go in the other direction and make it more personal towards your friends, but be a little kinder in that regard. And probably clear it with your friend that you're about to absolutely trash her Instagram.