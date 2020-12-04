'Tis the Season! Virtual Holiday Office Party Ideas That Will Have Your Employees Lit

When the clock strikes the end of your work day, break out your festive garb and crack open a bottle of wine... or two. A virtual holiday happy hour is a fun way to catch up with your co-workers and talk about things that are not work related.

Whether you want to make fancy cocktails, dress up in an ugly sweater, or wear your best dress (or suit) to really get in you the holiday office party mood, a virtual happy hour is a fun activity for your company.

Plus, you don't have to waste money on an Uber.