TinyBrickOven Rises: Will Fagg's Fight for the Perfect Slice, His Pizza Revolution, and a Little Christmas Magic Before Dave Portnoy's unexpected visit, TinyBrickOven was struggling. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 13 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET

In Baltimore’s Federal Hill, amid the hum of the city and the scent of wood-fired dough, TinyBrickOven was on the verge of closing. A passion project turned full-time pursuit; the small pizzeria had been fighting for survival. Low sales, tough competition, and an inability to secure a liquor license left its owner, Will Fagg, staring down the possibility of shutting the doors for good. Christmas was meant to be the restaurant’s last day. Then, a twist of fate — and a viral video — changed everything.

Before Dave Portnoy’s unexpected visit, TinyBrickOven was struggling. In a neighborhood where bars and restaurants thrive on alcohol sales, the inability to serve drinks placed Fagg’s business at a severe disadvantage. “We just weren’t making enough to keep going,” he admits. With no clear way forward, he had resigned himself to the end. Then, Portnoy walked in.

A last-minute stop for his One Bite Pizza Reviews series, Portnoy ordered a reheated slice — typically a red flag for a reviewer. But after one bite, he was impressed. “This is very good,” he said, awarding it a solid 7.9 rating. Then came the moment no one saw coming. After hearing Fagg’s story, Portnoy asked, “How much do you need to stay open for a year?” Fagg, hesitant, gave the number: $60,000. “Done,” Portnoy replied.

What followed was an overnight sensation. The video racked up millions of views, and donations began pouring in. Within days, TinyBrickOven had raised over $120,000 on GoFundMe. Christmas Eve saw the restaurant packed like never before, with lines stretching down the block. “It felt like a miracle,” Fagg says.

With renewed momentum, Fagg set his sights on the next chapter: his own line of high-performance pizza ovens. Launching this May, the TinyBrickOven brand is designed for home cooks and professionals alike, built to deliver artisan-quality pizza in under two minutes.

“This oven is the result of years of trial, error, and love for the craft,” Fagg says. “I wanted to create something that anyone can use, whether they’re making their first pizza or their thousandth. ”More than just an expansion, the oven represents Fagg’s commitment to making great pizza accessible beyond the walls of his restaurant.

Fagg’s love of pizza isn’t just about making it — it’s about teaching others to do the same. At his shop on Light Street, he runs pizza-making classes that have attracted both locals and visitors looking to perfect their skills.

One of his most popular events, the Valentine’s Day “That’s Amore” Pizza Making Class, brings couples and friends together for a hands-on experience in crafting their own pies. For those outside Baltimore, he offers online lessons through MyPizzaSchool.com. “Pizza should be something you experience,” he says. “Not just something you eat.”

Even at its lowest point, TinyBrickOven remained committed to giving back. Each Christmas, Fagg and his team deliver hot pizzas to Baltimore’s unhoused population, ensuring those in need have a warm meal during the holiday season. “No matter what’s happening, we make sure to do it,” he says. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

His dedication extends to veterans as well. As a former service member, Fagg has hosted events for VA hospital staff and veteran organizations, providing meals as a small way of showing appreciation. “They’ve given so much,” he says. “It’s an honor to give back in whatever way I can.”

With TinyBrickOven thriving, an upcoming product launch, and a newfound audience, Fagg is taking it all in stride. “A month ago, I thought we were finished,” he says. “Now, I’m expanding the team and planning for the future.”