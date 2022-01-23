Toddler Accidentally Checks Out Mom’s Online Shopping Cart, Orders $2,000 Worth of Stuff

So what would you do if you discovered one day that a bunch of items you had just chilling in your imaginary-baller-fantasy-splurge-land-mind automatically showed up at your house?

Would you think that Mr. Beast somehow caught wind of what you wanted to purchase? Or would you question if you were actually sober after the mess of cocktails you had the other evening and in your stupor, bought a ton of stuff you didn't even need?