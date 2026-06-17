Tom Holland Names His Top Choice to Play the Next Spider-Man: 'He'd Be Awesome' "Robert Downey was such a mentor for me...I would love to be that person for whoever is next,” Holland said. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 17 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In a candid interview with Esquire, Tom Holland addressed the persistent marriage rumors surrounding him and Zendaya, while also opening up about his future with Marvel and his long-term ambitions as an actor.

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Tom Holland became widely known after taking on the role of Peter Parker in 2017. Since then, he has suited up as the superhero across a Captain America film, three standalone blockbusters, and two massive Avengers instalments. This impressive run significantly outpaces his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Source: MEGA

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Discussing his future with Marvel, Holland said it is "pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies," but that he hopes to step behind the scenes to guide his Spider-Man successor.

“In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next,” Holland explained.

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Tom Holland Wants 16-Year-Old Award-Winning Star Owen Cooper to Play Spider-Man

Tom Holland is really excited for fans to experience Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even calling it “the best Spider-Man movie that we’ve ever made.”

“This movie is a real mystery, and for a large portion of the film, even Spider-Man is a little bit at odds and lost and is like, ‘What is going on?’ We’re just trying to find ways to make this movie feel like a detective movie.”

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The 30-year-old actor, who has played the character since his standalone debut in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, already has a specific young star in mind.

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Holland named Adolescence star Owen Cooper as his top choice to step into his shoes as the next Spider-Man. At just 16 years old, Cooper has taken Hollywood by storm with his performance in the gripping Netflix series. His acclaimed role swept the major awards.

He earned the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor on Television, and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, among numerous other accolades.

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“Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Tom Holland added while explaining the reason behind picking him. “Obviously, he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now.”

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“At the end of the last one, I’d finished my contract that I signed as an 18-year-old,” Holland added, “I have been very open that I was on the fence about making this fourth instalment.”

However, the decision was clearly not taken in haste. During a separate interview with GQ Magazine, he said, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”