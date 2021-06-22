Where Is Tony Alexander King Now? His Crimes Are the Subject of 'Murder By the Coast'

Netflix has become a hub for all things true-crime related, and the streamer's newest documentary film will likely keep viewers thinking long after it concludes.

Murder by the Coast, which will debut on June 23, details the gruesome murder of Rocío Wanninkhof Hornos. The 19-year-old went missing while on a walk from her boyfriend's house to her own residence in her hometown of Costa Del Sol in October of 1999. Her badly decomposed body was found miles away about a month later.