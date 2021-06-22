Where Is Tony Alexander King Now? His Crimes Are the Subject of 'Murder By the Coast'By Shannon Raphael
Jun. 22 2021, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Netflix has become a hub for all things true-crime related, and the streamer's newest documentary film will likely keep viewers thinking long after it concludes.
Murder by the Coast, which will debut on June 23, details the gruesome murder of Rocío Wanninkhof Hornos. The 19-year-old went missing while on a walk from her boyfriend's house to her own residence in her hometown of Costa Del Sol in October of 1999. Her badly decomposed body was found miles away about a month later.
Almost immediately after Wanninkhof vanished, her mother's former longtime girlfriend, María Dolores "Loli" Vázquez, was implicated.
Though there wasn't much evidence to link Vázquez to the crime and she had an alibi for the night of the slaying, she was found guilty of the crime in 2001.
When Sonia Carabantes was murdered in Coín in 2003, investigators finally zeroed in on Tony Alexander King — who was also responsible for Rocío Wanninkhof's death.
What happened to Rocío Wanninkhof? Her death will be featured on 'Murder by the Coast.'
On October 9, 1999, Rocío Wanninkhof left her boyfriend's residence in La Cala de Mijas at about 9:30 p.m. with the intention of returning to her own home to get ready before meeting friends. Though the distance between the two houses was about 500 meters (around 1640 feet), Rocío Wanninkhof never made it home.
During the initial investigation into her disappearance, bloodstains, tire markings, and cigarette butts were located near her house in La Cala de Mijas.
Loli Vázquez, who had technically ended her relationship with Rocío Wanninkhof's mom, Alicia Hornos, years earlier, was an immediate suspect. A witness claimed that Vázquez had stabbed a missing poster for Rocío Wanninkhof.
On Nov. 2, 1999, the teen's nude body was found in a significant state of decomposition less than 20 miles away in Marbella. She had been beaten and stabbed multiple times.
Vázquez's was arrested, and some thought that she committed the murder to get revenge on her ex, Alicia Hornos. Her relationship with Rocío Wanninkhof was greatly criticized during her subsequent trial. She was found guilty in 2001, and she was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
In 2003, while Vázquez was in prison, Sonia Carabantes was killed. The evidence and cause of death mirrored what happened to Rocío Wanninkhof, and the same DNA was found at both scenes. A woman soon came forward who claimed that her estranged husband, Tony Alexander King, was involved.
His DNA was linked to both of the slayings. He was arrested, and Vázquez was released from prison after serving 17 months. She was exonerated of the crime.
Where is Tony Alexander King now?
Tony Alexander King (who changed his name from Anthony Bromwich) had moved to Spain from the United Kingdom with his wife and his daughter prior to the killings. He been convicted of sexual assaults when he was a teenager in London, and he had other run-ins with the law before he relocated to Spain.
In 2005, Tony Alexander King was found guilty of the murder of Sonia Carabantes. He was sentenced to 36 years in prison, and he was also given additional time for the rape of a third woman in Málaga.
The following year, he was also found to be guilty of killing Rocío Wanninkhof, and he received an additional 19 years behind bars.
He is serving out his sentence at a maximum security facility in Spain.
Murder By the Coast will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on June 23.