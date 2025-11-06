Inside the Details of Former NBA Player Tony Allen’s Arrest and His Charges In October 2021, Tony was one of 18 former NBA players indicted in a $4 million health insurance scheme. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 6 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ABC24Memphis

Professional athletes may live under a microscope when they are actively playing, but heather details of their lives still make headlines even after their playing days are long behind them — especially if they involve run-ins with the law.

Article continues below advertisement

Former NBA player Tony Allen is a recent example, as the ex-Memphis Grizzlies star was recently arrested. The former shooting guard and small forward is facing serious charges and jail time, so let’s dive into exactly what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Tony Allen arrested?

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, Tony was arrested in Poinsett County, Ark., on drug charges, according to ESPN. While traveling down Interstate 555 around 50 miles northwest of Memphis, Tony, who was in a vehicle driven by a man identified as William Hatton, was pulled over by the Poinsett County Police due to a traffic violation.

When the officer approached the vehicle, a ”strong odor” of marijuana was present, according to CBS News. Per a report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, police found marijuana and cocaine.

Article continues below advertisement

"Further examination of the vehicle uncovered a cigarette box in the passenger seat pouch where Allen was seated. Inside the box, a clear plastic wrapper that contained a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for cocaine," the sheriff's office said, per CBS News. Drug paraphernalia was also said to be found inside the vehicle, which police said William said belonged to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Tony and William were arrested and charged with possession of meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana — William was hit with additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane change.

This isn’t Tony’s first brush with the law.

In October 2021, Tony was one of 18 former NBA players indicted in a $4 million health insurance scheme, per NBC New York. All of the NBA vets were charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, and faced up to 20 years in prison. Two years later, in August 2023, Tony escaped jail time and was sentenced to community service and three years' probation, according to Yahoo! His significantly lighter sentence was due to his paying back the majority of the $420,000 he defrauded.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2021 saw Tony involved in a domestic violence case with his wife, Desiree Allen, who said he allegedly physically assaulted her, per The Commercial Appeal. At the time, his wife said that Tony accused her of keeping him away from their two children, and when he came to their apartment, he banged loudly on the door, attempting to be let in.

Article continues below advertisement

When Desiree neglected to open the door, she alleged that Tony "broke open the door, damaging the inside of the door frame," and the two struggled over a cellphone once he was inside. He was arrested and charged with domestic assault, domestic vandalism, and interference with emergency calls.